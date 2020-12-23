We’ve Got All the Deets from Moët & Chandon’s Exclusive Champagne Tasting Event

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Moët & Chandon hosted media partners, friends of the brand, and members of Moët Society to an exclusive champagne tasting event in Lagos, Nigeria on December 16, 2020,

Brand Manager, Elizabeth Oputa took guests on a journey to Champagne, to discover the extraordinary assets of the Moët & Chandon house – its story, personality, know-how, and of course its fabulous range of champagnes.

This one of a kind experience also included guests being taken on a journey to discover what goes into creating a bottle of their favourite Champagne. Guests were further tasked with using their sense of smell and taste as they sampled variations of Moët & Chandon trying to guess the notes used in creating the flavors.

Starting with the iconic Moët Imperial with a blend of over 100 different wines curated to enhance its maturity, to the Grand Vintage created from grapes from that particular year only, the seductive, spontaneous Rosé Imperial, with its bright pink colour and freshness, the Ice Impérial which is the only range to finish maturing after ice cubes have been put in and of course, everyone’s favourite, the Nectar Impérial.

The guests which comprised of Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Timini Egbuson, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Beverly Naya, Chef Fregz, Mimi Onalaja amongst others were more than happy to be a part of this experience.

At the end of the tasting, guests were also surprised with personalized bottles of Moët & Chandon to take home as gifts from the brand. You can also be a part of the fun and get your bottle of Moët & Chandon personalized from now to the 15th of January exclusively at Shoprite, Ikeja City Mall.

We’ve got all the photos below!

BellaNaija.com

