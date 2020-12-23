Wakanow Celebrated their End of the Year Party at Wave Beach with a Star Performance from 9ice

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

2020 was indeed an eventful year as the COVID pandemic ravaged industries most especially the travel and tourism sector. This year has witnessed the death of many businesses and coupled with the present recession, many businesses are celebrating the holidays on a very low but not Wakanow. 

Wakanow, one of the biggest Online Travel Agency in Africa, decided to celebrate its doggedness, dedication, and diligence of the company that saw it through the year with a lush end of year party at the newest relaxation spot in Lekki- Wave Beach, Elegushi.

December 12th came around and Wakanow staff, friends, and partners gathered to have a good time irrespective of how the year might have been. The dress code was denim and white with a touch of beach-i-ness

Oyedeji Ojo, CTO, Wakanow (2nd from left)

Lateefah & Sherifah Eletu (The crown Twins) Wakanow Brand Ambassadors for Student Segment

The party was lit from the get-go as guests helped themselves to sumptuous meals of various kinds, finger foods, and a never-ceasing supply of drinks from Wave beach’s bar.

The CEO took time to appreciate some members of staff for their outstanding performance in 2020 as they were presented with the CEO’s awards from the CEO, Bayo Adedeji, himself.

Bayo Adediji, CEO, Wakanow and Omotunde Bajo, Finance Manage

Bayo Adediji, CEO, Wakanow and Olatoro Adegun, Head, Legal

To crown an already awesome night was the surprise performance by Award-Winning machine, the Gongo Aso crooner- 9ice

​​It was indeed a party many will not forget in a hurry and most importantly, It was a great way to draw the curtain on a year where we have all had to navigate a great deal of uncertainty and a lot of negativity.

Bayo Adediji, CEO, Wakanow and Shola Ipinmoroti, Head, B2B, Wakanow

The Party MCs: Funmilayo Fagbemi and Jesse Ekheoveh

Temitayo Shittu, Head Product & Marketing, Wakanow and a guest

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

