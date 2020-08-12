It’s 3 Down, Forever to Go for Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun ❤️

Exactly three years ago, Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun exchanged their wedding vows in the midst of family and friends.

The couple got married in 2017 and it was a picturesque wedding.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to celebrate the special day by penning down a sweet sweet note to her husband.

She wrote:

Marriage is a blessing, but it’s also not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of understanding and I am so blessed to be with my soulmate. 3 years ago we lit up Mykonos and promised each other a lifetime of love, support and understanding. I would choose you over and over again @daderinokun For every failed marriage, there are a million fairytale endings. Here’s to eternity my lover and best friend. Happy anniversary Lumi!❤️🎉🙏🏾🥰 P.S @daderinokun it’s not 97 years left, you are in bondage with me in your next life 😂❤️

#weddinganniversary #Bestfriends #Somykonos17

Photo Credit: stephaniecoker