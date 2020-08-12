Connect with us

It’s 3 Down, Forever to Go for Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Exactly three years ago, Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun exchanged their wedding vows in the midst of family and friends.

The couple got married in 2017 and it was a picturesque wedding.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to celebrate the special day by penning down a sweet sweet note to her husband.

She wrote:

Marriage is a blessing, but it’s also not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of understanding and I am so blessed to be with my soulmate.

3 years ago we lit up Mykonos and promised each other a lifetime of love, support and understanding. I would choose you over and over again @daderinokun

For every failed marriage, there are a million fairytale endings. Here’s to eternity my lover and best friend. Happy anniversary Lumi!❤️🎉🙏🏾🥰

P.S @daderinokun it’s not 97 years left, you are in bondage with me in your next life 😂❤️
#weddinganniversary #Bestfriends #Somykonos17

Photo Credit: stephaniecoker

Related Topics:
