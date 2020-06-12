Join BellaNaija for a Special Panel Discussion at TEDxLagos Conference: “Storytelling for our Future History Books” | June 13

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BellaNaija is hosting an insightful workshop tagged “Storytelling for our Future History Books” and we want you to join us.

How do we document and preserve current events so that future generations will have access to their history? Join us this weekend at TEDxLagos Virtual Conference as we talk about the need to use the media to shape the stories and conversations we want the world to remember in the future.

Journalist Kiki Mordi, Actress Lala Akindoju and Rapper iLLBliss have all used their words in one way or another to give a voice to social issues. They will join the BellaNaija panel to speak about the importance of consciously creating media that will outlive us. This workshop will be moderated by our very own, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
RSVP: tedxlagos.com

