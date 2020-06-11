Timi Dakolo, TY Bello to join Babajide Sanwo-olu, Wole Soyinka at the Youth Pro-Democracy Webinar to Commemorate June 12 & Democracy Day

Nigerian multi-award winning artistes, Timi Dakolo and TY Bello, are among the notable personalities billed to headline the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s Democracy Day 2020 Youth Webinar

Date: Friday, June 12th, 2020

Time: 12 pm

Venue: ZOOM.

The event seeks to honor the memory of Moshood Abiola, who won the June 12, 1993 election that was annulled, and the contributions of some of the Speakers in the struggle that led to the democracy that we enjoy today.

The inter-generational dialogue will feature as Speaker eminent individuals and emerging leaders, including the former Governor Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Chief Dele Alake, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin and daughter of Chief Moshood Abiola, Dr. Hafsat Abiola-Costello, all of whom played a key role in the June 12 Struggle for Democracy in Nigeria, sharing their June 12 stories and lessons we must learn from the past in our journey of building the Nigeria of our dreams.

At the youth celebration themed: June 12: Learning from the Past, Shaping the Future, speakers will chronicle the struggle and advocacy around the June 12, 1993 election that was annulled, and the price paid by stakeholders in fighting for the restoration of Democracy in Nigeria.

The wife of Tony Blair, UK Former Prime Minister, Cherie Blair will also deliver a message on “Making Democracy Work for Women and Children in Nigeria”

The event is open to everyone especially Young People and Student

All Interested participants can register on here and will be emailed the Zoom Link after registration.

The Webinar will also feature a Panel on “beyond June 12: Shaping our Future Together”, with Yemi Adamolekun of EIE Nigeria and Seun Onigbinde of Budgit as Speaker.

The 8 years old sensation, Feranmi the Golden Angel will also perform on the webinar.

In addition to the Zoom participation, the event will be streamed on Facebook, Youtube, and other social media platform.

