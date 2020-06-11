BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

How to Attract Recruiters on LinkedIn

Do you want to increase your profile visibility on LinkedIn and attract recruiters? Then you, don’t want to miss this tweet chat with Glory Edozien. It promises to be an interactive session, so get your questions ready.

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: @shecodeafrica Twitter

Campari Senator Sessions

Starting this Thursday, 2Baba will be speaking with ambitious, gifted and upcoming talent in the industry. Join him and Young Oche for as they talk about music, life, passions and their journey as artists.

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: @camparinigeria

Curbing Sexual Violence: A Professional Angle

One of Nigeria’s finest police officers, Opeyemi Dolapo will converse with Azuka Ogujiuba on the, “Curbing sexual violence: a professional angle”. She will also discuss the ongoing numerous heart-wrenching cases of sexual violence, domestic violence and other forms of abuse against women and the girl-child amongst other things.

Date: Friday, June 12, 2020.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: @mediaroomhub_ IG Live.

Free Voiceover Insta-Class

Need a free voiceover class? Look no further, Mazino will let you in on little secrets of being a voice artist, and exactly how much you can make with your voice, for only 10 minutes.

Date: Friday, June 12, 2020

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: @mazinoappeal InstaLive

Turn Up Friday with DJ Kentalky

You don’t have to leave your home to feel all the Friday night vibes. Party with DJ Kentalky from the comfort of your home, live on your TV screen.

Date: Friday, June 12, 2020

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: DSTV (Channel 153 & 154) GOtv (ch. 2)

Thriving Strategies In The New Normal

There are so many uncertainties in the economy. However, as children of God, we will thrive in this new normal. Crosspoint Church will be discussing how to thrive in this period with experts in tech, innovation, investment and entrepreneurship on their InstaLive conference themed, “Thriving Strategies In The New Normal”. Whether you are an entrepreneur or career person, rest assured you will learn a lot.

Date: Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Crosspoint IG Live

VSOP Hennessey

VSOP Hennessey is back in grand style this weekend! Come have fun with your friends, alongside a designated driver, but no drinking and driving.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Central Park, Abuja.

RSVP: nairatix.com

TEDxLagos 2020

The first-ever TEDxLagos virtual conference themed UPSIDE is happening this weekend. Frontline COVID-19 volunteer health worker, Dr Folakemi Ezenwanne, Climate change ambassador Professor Chukwumerije Okereke and serial entrepreneur cum tech expert, Chika Nwobi will grace the TEDxLagos virtual stage to speak on the theme for this year, UPSIDE. Don’t miss it!

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

RSVP: tedxlagos2020

2020YPONLINE

Do you need a mentor to guide you? Would you like to gain access to a leading professional and get a chance to have your questions answered, to be guided, and to gain insights? If you answered yes, then you need to register for YPONLINE. You will have the opportunity to meet executives like Tomi Somefun (MD, Unity Bank), Juliet Ehimuan Chiazor (Country Director, Google), Nkiru Olumide-Ojo (Regional Executive Head, Marketing & Communication, Standard Chartered Bank), Femi Odugbemi (Academy Director, Multichoice Group) amongst others.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Time: 10 AM

RSVP: www.unboxedconferences.com/YPonline

Understanding the Purpose of Networking

Caroline Moore has launched a new Instagram Live Series. For her next series, she’s hosting Elizabeth Osho for a 45-minute Instalive discussion on Understanding the Purpose of Networking.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: @eureka_moments_

Wholesome Living with Lepacious Bose

How our emotional and psychological feelings counter our Weightloss efforts. Lepacious Bose will converse with Dr Osas about emotional eating, depression and the effects on our body.

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: @lepaciousbose IG LIve

Do you have any question to ask Chioma Akpotha? This is the time to have the answer to your questions. Join her live interview with Pidgin Network this weekend.

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: @pidginnewsnetwork IG LIve

The Purpose of Failure

Ubi Franklin will share life lessons and stories of transformation that are helping him in these times and guide virtual attendees on the path of self-discovery. The topic for this episode is, The Purpose of Failure, and we bet you don’t want to miss it.

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: @eureka_moments_