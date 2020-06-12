Union Bank set to co-sponsor the anticipated TEDxLagos Virtual Gathering themed ‘Upside’ | June 13th



This Saturday, June 13, the TEDxLagos virtual gathering, Upside is taking place, proudly brought to you by Union Bank!

A fully virtual event, the Upside will attract business leaders, social entrepreneurs, innovators and reformers for talks that will inspire decisive action in our society.

Members of the International TED and various TEDx communities are also expected to join in online for a Day of Talks.

Registered attendees can look forward to an interesting lineup of speakers which includes leading On-Air-Personality, BellaRose Okojie; medical practitioner, Folakemi Ezenwanne; and Environmental and Climate Governance guru, Chukwumerije Okereke. There will also be a musical performance by Di’Ja.

A major highlight of the day will be an insightful workshop hosted by Union Bank. This session tagged “Rise: Innovating in Uncertainty”; will shine the spotlight on individuals and groups who are innovatively rising in the face of the challenges the world battles today.

Panelists and speakers at this workshop include Simi Nwogugu, Trustee of Project Ark and Executive Director, Junior Achievement of Nigeria; and two winners from the ongoing Union Rise Challenge – Katfwang Fwangkat, the CEO Yen Express, a telemedicine and mobile pharmacy platform and; Adams Bamigbose, Founder AGL Artistry, a social enterprise focused on converting waste into Art, Furniture and more recently, mobile handwashing devices.

Union Bank is a proud co-sponsor of TEDxLagos for the third consecutive year. As a financial institution committed to enabling success in its host communities, this partnership amplifies Union Bank’s support for innovation and impactful social causes that encourage societal growth.

The ongoing #UnionRiseChallenge also reinforces Union Bank’s focus on social impact. The Challenge seeks to acknowledge and reward individuals, groups and small businesses impacting their communities despite the covid-19 pandemic.

Each week, the top 10 entries receive N2,500,000 to support their work.

