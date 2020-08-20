Angela Okorie drops Debut Album “Burst Everywhere”

Nollywood actress and singer, Angela Okorie just dropped a brand new album titled “Burst Everywhere“, and we’re super excited to share the album with you.

Co-written and produced by Angela Okorie and featuring producers such as Ozobeat, Coublon, and Hysainth.

The album houses 10 tracks including the recently released song, “Baby Chu Chu“.

Listen to the album below:

Baby Chuchu

Ibukun

Vibes

Light In The Dark

Ije Life

Legit

E Pain Dem

Lift Me Up

Aradite

Miss You