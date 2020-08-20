Angela Okorie drops Debut Album “Burst Everywhere”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress and singer, Angela Okorie just dropped a brand new album titled “Burst Everywhere“, and we’re super excited to share the album with you.

Co-written and produced by Angela Okorie and featuring producers such as Ozobeat, Coublon, and Hysainth.

The album houses 10 tracks including the recently released song, “Baby Chu Chu“.

Listen to the album below:

Baby Chuchu

 

Ibukun

 

Vibes

 

Light In The Dark

 

Ije Life

 

Legit

 

E Pain Dem

 

Lift Me Up

 

Aradite

 

Miss You

