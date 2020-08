A couple of days after he signed Lyta to the record label, MarlianMusic head honcho, Naira Marley has unveiled the First Lady of the label.

The new addition to the MarlianMusic family is Tori Keeche and she’ll drop her debut single “Yoga“, featuring Naira Marley tomorrow.

She’s a singer, songwriter and producer.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: nairamarley