Beyond Building Investment flags off its Real Estate Development Project with the Construction of Phoenix Mall in Lagos

Bryan Onoja: Cursory Look at the 6th Amendment of the NBC Code

Looking Good can be Fun & Tobi Bakre proves this as he features in the 'Grooming the Modern Man' Series by David Wej

WARIF partners with MAC Cosmetics to Raise Awareness about Sexual and Domestic Violence during the COVID-19 Pandemic

To aid Remote Learning in Vulnerable Communities, Old Mutual Lends a Hand of Support to Lagos State Government

Kizz Daniel adds a Feather to his Cap as he has a Street Named After him in the Luxurious Haven Homes Estate 🎉

SMEs can now Improve their Online Presence & Connect with more Customers with Opera For Business in partnership with Google My Business

Chicken Republic celebrates 100 Ways to Taste More with the Opening of its 100th Store

Here are 7 Convincing Reasons Why You Should own a #LeonardoBySujimoto

BBNaija5: Here's why Biggie's House is the Ultimate Isolation Centre

L-R: Egnr Mafolashere sikiru, Ayo Ibaru, Fela -Durotoye, Lanre Howells, John oamen, Engr Olayiwola Joseph, Rotimi Alade, at the flagging off of Phoenix mall, Ogudu, Lagos state.

Beyond Building Investment, a diverse commercial real estate investment company in Lagos and the developers of the Varden Agro city; a unique concept that merges Agriculture, Tourism & Residences, has launched an ambitious new real estate development.

Beyond Building is constructing 1000 mixed commercial facilities, including corporate and retail spaces across the Lagos metropolis within 4 years.

This project is being flagged off with the construction of Phoenix mall at Ogudu.

It is a contemporary design having mixed commercial development with modern facilities.

L-R: Ayo Ibaru COO Northcourt, Lanre Howells MD beyond building, Fela Durotoye CEO GEMSTONES GROUP, JOHN OAMEN CEO of Cutstruct, at the flagging off of Phoenix mall, Ogudu, Lagos state.

The CEO, Lanre Howells has mentioned that this is the first of similar projects, starting in the following locations: Ikeja, Yaba, Oshodi, Surulere, Ebute metta & Lagos Island.

The development of these projects will be in congruence with the Lagos State government by driving towards ensuring the construction of quality building projects and redefining the architectural landscape of the metropolis.

Beyond Building is in tune with the vision of the Lagos State government’s agenda of turning the metropolis into a Smart City.

Inquiry- 08032382564, 08032465448

Instagram- BeyondBuilding.

Sponsored Content.

 

 

 

