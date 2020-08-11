Beyond Building Investment flags off its Real Estate Development Project with the Construction of Phoenix Mall in Lagos

Beyond Building Investment, a diverse commercial real estate investment company in Lagos and the developers of the Varden Agro city; a unique concept that merges Agriculture, Tourism & Residences, has launched an ambitious new real estate development.

Beyond Building is constructing 1000 mixed commercial facilities, including corporate and retail spaces across the Lagos metropolis within 4 years.

This project is being flagged off with the construction of Phoenix mall at Ogudu.

It is a contemporary design having mixed commercial development with modern facilities.

The CEO, Lanre Howells has mentioned that this is the first of similar projects, starting in the following locations: Ikeja, Yaba, Oshodi, Surulere, Ebute metta & Lagos Island.

The development of these projects will be in congruence with the Lagos State government by driving towards ensuring the construction of quality building projects and redefining the architectural landscape of the metropolis.

Beyond Building is in tune with the vision of the Lagos State government’s agenda of turning the metropolis into a Smart City.

