Get Ready to Enjoy the Taste of Premium Vodka with Uti Nwachukwu & Linda Osifo at the Official Launch of Russian Standard Vodka (RSV)

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

Next International Brands, marketers of premium wines and spirits recently introduced Russia’s No. 1 premium Vodka, Russian Standard Vodka (RSV) into the Nigerian market. Russian Standard Vodka; with its natural ingredients brought together at the state-of-the-art distillery in St Petersburg, passing through a proprietary distillation process more than 200 times to arrive at a state of near-celestial purity and smoothness which prides itself as the standard expected of Vodka.

Backed by a rich Russian heritage since 1894 and complex technology, Russian Standard Vodka is the way Vodka should be. The Russian Standard Vodka variants in the market are Russian Standard Platinum, Russian Standard Gold, and Russian Standard Original.

The Managing Director, Next International Brands, Wale Dosunmu stated,

We are excited to bring this sophistication and distinct offering to the Nigerian consumers (as is already being enjoyed in over 80 countries across the world) which is to truly raise the standard and vodka experience in Nigeria. Since its short entry, Russian Standard Vodka has gained a lot of acceptance from socialites and top consumers. Currently, a campaign is on to foster robust grassroots campaign in bringing the brand closer to consumers through events online and offline to help create demand, as well as a strong social media presence to create product awareness.

He added that the brand had engaged 2 celebrities, former BB Africa winner and top presenter  – Uti Nwachukwu and The Melanin Queen and Screen diva, Linda Osifo to take consumers on a series of pre-reveal puzzles showing the brand’s top of the shelf positioning around the world with associations and placements in top movies and entertainment materials.

Winners of the puzzles were well rewarded for their efforts and expressed optimism that the brand will continue to produce the right consumer engagement via associations and activations. The brand will soon be having an online unveil party to be anchored by the popular DJ Kaywise

 

If you think all Vodka is the same, take a sip of the Premium Russian Standard Vodka and have a first-hand premium experience. The brand is available in top retail outlets nationwide and in markets where spirits are sold.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

