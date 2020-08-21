SME100Africa is Excited to Unveil a New Book “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship” written by Charles Odii | August 12

Connect with us

Published

23 mins ago

 on

SME100Africa is thrilled to announce the launch of the book “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship”.
The book is written by Charles Odii.

Charles Odii is an Author, Development Consultant, and Entrepreneur.

He is the founder of SME100Africa – a social enterprise founded to ensure young entrepreneurs in Africa succeed regardless of their socio-economic background, by providing access to finance, market, mentors, skills, and information. SME100Africa launched operations in July 2015

It has successfully trained tens of thousands of young Africans in entrepreneurial, employability, and vocational skills. Since Inception in 2015. SME100Africa has recruited 103,544.00 members into its community and has invested N100,000,000 in small business growth and expansion.

The Online book launch which is scheduled to hold as follows;

Date: August 12, 2020

Time: 12noon

Host: Ubi Franklin

Venue: Instagram Live via Charles Odii Instagram handle @the_c.o.o and the @ubifranklintriplemg 

Charles Odii explains, “this book is written from my extensive experience gained over a decade of starting and running a business in Africa, international travel and engagement with thousands of entrepreneurs (who have sat with me and sent me emails to ask critical questions from ‘how to structure businesses, to how to develop marketing strategies that support their products in niche markets and more’).
The book also contains questions from my online series “Ask Charles”. The questions are extensive and aim to provide information on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

To get a copy of the book, click the link below to order your copy HERE.

For more information or inquiries you can visit www.charlesodii.com or call Damilola (P.M.) on 08177743650 or email [email protected]

 

Sponsored Content.

 

BellaNaija.com

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

