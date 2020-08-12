LeonardoBySujimoto presents the First Residential Apartment in Africa to House the Exclusive Zaha Hadid Sanitary Ware 

The Exclusive Award-Winning Zaha Hadid Sanitary Wares set to be the official bathroom for the LeonardoBySujimoto Project.

Just like the ME 5 Star hotel in Dubai and the 520 West 28th PENTHOUSE in New York City, all master bathrooms at the LeonardoBySujimoto, will have the limited edition sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid.

It will be the first Residential Apartment in Africa, after the Giuliano, to house this premium and exclusive sanitary wares by the Queen of Curves.

Distinguished by her exceptional works, Dame Zaha Hadid was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004. She received the UK’s most prestigious Architectural Award – the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011 for her groundbreaking, never before seen designs.

The LeonardoBySujimoto will not only house the majestic Zaha Hadid Porcelanosa Vitae which was voted the best sanitary ware in the world at the World Build Awards 2018 but also feature other top of the range facilities. Our only intention with the Leonardo is to better the best!

Alongside the Zaha Hadid Vitae, the LeonardoBySujimoto will also include a crèche, IMAX cinema, techno gym, private salon, infinity pool, mini-mart, full home automation, Indoor Virtual Golf, Tennis Court, Squash Court, Interactive Lobby, Restaurant and Lounge, and other breathtaking features.

In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for N300million for Now! By the time we launch in October, the 4 Bedroom you are buying today for N300million will be sold at N500million, giving you an instant 75% ROI!

The Leonardo promises 400% returns on investment and we have a proof for it. With the Leonardo, you can buy, resell and make 400% ROI in 2 years. You can also buy and do a short let rental that can guarantee you between N30million to N60million Naira annually.

You can also buy a unit, make use of it whenever you are in Lagos, and put it up for short let whenever it is not in use. Please note that if you want a long term rental, Sujimoto has signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and other companies that will rent the Leonardo, immediately it is completed. Now, with treasury bills at 3% per annum, and volatility in Stocks and Bonds, everyone between the ages of 35 and 60 is choosing real estate as the safest investment option, putting LeonardoBySujimoto as the first option.

With just N60 million (30%), you can be a proud owner of this iconic building.

