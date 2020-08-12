TECNO is Rooting for Nigerian Youth All Day, Every Day

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Brands have personalities. Did you know that?

Take TECNO for example; the smartphone brand is young, vivacious, upwardly mobile, and fun. And if you track the brand’s activities from years past, you will see clearly that this is correct.

It is no wonder the brand seems to have a strong affinity for Nigerian youths, empowering them to be the best of themselves. It’s International Youth Day today, and coincidentally, the theme this year is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”. 

TECNO really does understand the importance of youths in the large scheme of things. The brand has in so many ways supported youths to expand their livelihood and influence in magnificent ways over the years.
Obviously, TECNO recognizes the power that successful youths can wield in the economy of the country, they are, after all, the future of the country.

For developing countries like ours, building a business, especially by young Nigerians, is almost impossible. Many of those who courageously try to do it on their own, close shop after a few years of struggling. So, there are many skilled youths who have great ideas and bright dreams but have no means at all to make anything happen.

In light of this, the brand birthed the Light Up Your Dream initiative that brings youth entrepreneurs together and has them share their business plans and aspirations. Through the initiative, TECNO has supported no less than 10 entrepreneurs with 1 Million Naira each. 

Take, for instance, Jeremiah Okon, who is a ginger farmer who wanted to be one of the biggest farmers in Africa. To do this, he needed to grow his business. After winning 1 million naira through Light Up Your Dream, he increased his farmland to 5 acres and his yearly yield of ginger to 1,500 bags.

Yet another winner, Basiru Bolatito was a seamstress in the South West. Winning the 1-million-naira prize money made it possible for her to move to a bigger city and buy modern sewing equipment which has increased her ability to service bigger clients, employ others, and invest. 

TECNO also has its annual Spark Talent Hunt where they go to tertiary institutions in search of outstanding talents and rewarding them financially with 3 winners currently on monthly salary for a year. For this year’s edition, the brand gave away 1M Naira.

Without a shadow of a doubt, TECNO has consistently done commendably well in ensuring that youths are enhanced to reach their potentials. If other brands in the country take up half the responsibility that TECNO has, Nigeria will be a much better place.

As stated earlier, youths are the future. Even before grand opportunities like TECNO’s present themselves, we need to keep acquiring new skills, honing old ones, and keeping hope alive. Happy International Youths Day!  

Sponsored Content.

