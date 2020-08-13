Introducing Guinness Nigeria’s Sleek Smooth Tribe in Grand Style 🎉

Guinness Nigeria has officially unveiled new members of its Smooth tribe who individually and collectively embody the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Guinness Smooth.

In a smooth and audacious move, Guinness Nigeria made the announcement yesterday live on Big Brother Nigeria, the nation’s most-watched reality TV experience ever.

Millions of Big Brother Nigeria fans tuned in to watch housemates furiously piece together the hugely entertaining puzzle that culminated in the reveal of award-winning actress, Beverly Naya, Afropop artist, Fireboy DML, entertainer, Oli Ekun, and independent photojournalist, Yagazie Emezi, as the new Guinness Smooth Tribe.

The eclectic Smooth Tribe reflects the bold, flavourful, and confident character of Guinness Smooth.

A statement by Lola Ashafa, Senior Brand Manager, Guinness Nigeria, explained – “We are excited to unveil a list of vibrant, versatile, and wholly inspiring creatives as our new Smooth Tribe.

With these culturally diverse, culturally relevant ambassadors, Guinness Smooth looks forward to sharing its energetic, alluring, and electric qualities with the world.

“As you know, Guinness has a long and unmatched tradition of brewing extraordinary beers. Guinness Smooth continues this commitment to creating flavourful beers that consumers love, enjoy, and appreciate as perfect accompaniments for the diverse occasions that life presents.”

Guinness Smooth, with its ABV of 5% is best served fresh from the fridge at between 3°C and 7°C.

