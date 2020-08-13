Connect with us

Promotions

Introducing Guinness Nigeria's Sleek Smooth Tribe in Grand Style 🎉

Promotions

TECNO is Rooting for Nigerian Youth All Day, Every Day

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto presents the First Residential Apartment in Africa to House the Exclusive Zaha Hadid Sanitary Ware 

Career Promotions

SME100Africa is Excited to Unveil a New Book “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship” written by Charles Odii | August 12

Promotions

Get Ready to Enjoy the Taste of Premium Vodka with Uti Nwachukwu & Linda Osifo at the Official Launch of Russian Standard Vodka (RSV)

Promotions

Beyond Building Investment flags off its Real Estate Development Project with the Construction of Phoenix Mall in Lagos

Promotions

Bryan Onoja: Cursory Look at the 6th Amendment of the NBC Code

Promotions

Looking Good can be Fun & Tobi Bakre proves this as he features in the 'Grooming the Modern Man' Series by David Wej

Promotions

WARIF partners with MAC Cosmetics to Raise Awareness about Sexual and Domestic Violence during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Promotions

To aid Remote Learning in Vulnerable Communities, Old Mutual Lends a Hand of Support to Lagos State Government

Promotions

Introducing Guinness Nigeria’s Sleek Smooth Tribe in Grand Style 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Guinness Nigeria has officially unveiled new members of its Smooth tribe who individually and collectively embody the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Guinness Smooth

In a smooth and audacious move, Guinness Nigeria made the announcement yesterday live on Big Brother Nigeria, the nation’s most-watched reality TV experience ever.  

Millions of Big Brother Nigeria fans tuned in to watch housemates furiously piece together the hugely entertaining puzzle that culminated in the reveal of award-winning actress, Beverly Naya, Afropop artist, Fireboy DML, entertainer, Oli Ekun, and independent photojournalist, Yagazie Emezi, as the new Guinness Smooth Tribe. 

The eclectic Smooth Tribe reflects the bold, flavourful, and confident character of Guinness Smooth.

A statement by Lola Ashafa, Senior Brand Manager, Guinness Nigeria, explained – “We are excited to unveil a list of vibrant, versatile, and wholly inspiring creatives as our new Smooth Tribe. 

With these culturally diverse, culturally relevant ambassadors, Guinness Smooth looks forward to sharing its energetic, alluring, and electric qualities with the world.

“As you know, Guinness has a long and unmatched tradition of brewing extraordinary beers. Guinness Smooth continues this commitment to creating flavourful beers that consumers love, enjoy, and appreciate as perfect accompaniments for the diverse occasions that life presents.”

Guinness Smooth, with its ABV of 5% is best served fresh from the fridge at between 3°C and 7°C. 

For more information, check out www.facebook.com/GuinnessNigeria.

Enjoy Guinness and Guinness Smooth responsibly.

For a beer like no other. #LetsGoSmooth.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Advertisement
css.php