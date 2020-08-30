Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Chadwick Boseman Inspired Us With Pearls of Wisdom While Battling Cancer

Inspired

Here's how you can apply for the Social Innovators Programme (SIP) 2020/2021 Fellowship

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Vivien Shobo recognized as African Banker Icon at the 2020 African Banker Awards

Inspired

"Life is not a Bed of Roses but Nothing is Impossible" - Nkoyo Rapu speaks about her Bethesda Journey as She Celebrates her Birthday

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Power Oil Health Camp Project provides Free Basic Medical Health Check to over 11,000 Mothers Across 9 Cities

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Will Smith.

Don’t succumb to lovelessness no matter how much evil you face.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php