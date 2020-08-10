Connect with us

Style

Burna Boy Wears Tokyo James & Weiz Dhurm Franklyn In New Guardian Weekend Feature

Style

Bold, Flirty and Feminine: We'd Wear Every Single Piece From Inkha's New Collection

Style

5 Quotes from the #BNSDigitalSummit all Fashion Enthusiasts should know

Style

Don't Miss The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa's Fashion Future - Tomorrow 8th August, 2020

Style

EXCLUSIVE: Zina Anumudu Dishes On Her Newly Launched E-Commerce Venture 

Style

Emerging Ghanaian Brand Chiip O Neal Just Debuted A Virtual Runway Show For Its ROUND MY HOMETOWN FW20 Collection

Style

Know About R&R Collective: The Brand recycling Snack Wrappers into Chic Accessories

Style

Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson & Akin Faminu shine in the New 313eko Lookbook

Movies & TV Style

Kerry Washington glows on the Cover of Town and Country Magazine's September Issue

Style

Jurio-Luti's New Collection "Brazen" is Distinct, Patterned & Sophisticated

Style

Burna Boy Wears Tokyo James & Weiz Dhurm Franklyn In New Guardian Weekend Feature

BellaNaija Style

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Burna Boy continues to prove himself as the African Giant both with his music and his fashion. For a new cover feature on The Guardian Weekend, the Ye crooner is interviewed by Guardian culture reporter Lanre Bakare and talks about his international collaborations and being unapologetically anti racism.

In the photos following the cover feature lensed by Nigerian photographer Stephen Tayo, Burna boy is striking in two made-in-Nigeria looks. First, he poses in a washed green leather combat set from Tokyo James‘ Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

For the second look, he wears a red suit with intricate embroidery from Weiz Dhurm Franklyn‘s “Metamorphosis” collection accessorising with two chunky link chains.

Read the full feature on www.theguardian.com

Credits
Photography @stephen.tayo
Styling @ronamiogulu
Photo editors @huntforcaroline @kateedwa
AD @maggie_b_murphy
Editor @melissa_denes

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Young Nigerian’s Guide to Learning More About the African Continent

#BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Nwadike is Building a Photography Marketplace with Peexoo Technologies

Tunji Andrews: The Privilege of Having Savings

Biodun Da-Silva: Valuable Qualities to Embrace as You Grow Older

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Advertisement
css.php