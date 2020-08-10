Burna Boy Wears Tokyo James & Weiz Dhurm Franklyn In New Guardian Weekend Feature

Burna Boy continues to prove himself as the African Giant both with his music and his fashion. For a new cover feature on The Guardian Weekend, the Ye crooner is interviewed by Guardian culture reporter Lanre Bakare and talks about his international collaborations and being unapologetically anti racism.

In the photos following the cover feature lensed by Nigerian photographer Stephen Tayo, Burna boy is striking in two made-in-Nigeria looks. First, he poses in a washed green leather combat set from Tokyo James‘ Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

For the second look, he wears a red suit with intricate embroidery from Weiz Dhurm Franklyn‘s “Metamorphosis” collection accessorising with two chunky link chains.

Read the full feature on www.theguardian.com

Credits

Photography @stephen.tayo

Styling @ronamiogulu

Photo editors @huntforcaroline @kateedwa

AD @maggie_b_murphy

Editor @melissa_denes

