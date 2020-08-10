Bold, Flirty and Feminine: We’d Wear Every Single Piece From Inkha’s New Collection

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Nigerian label INKHA, sister label to luxury brand Ladunni Lambo has released it’s latest collection, and trust us it’s definitely worth a look.

 

According to a statement from the brand:

The initial purpose for this collection, was to offer a form of relief for INKHA customers and general fashion lovers. We wanted the clothes to not only be accessible financially, but also have some meaning to it. We put out this body of work to uplift and encourage the best way we could through fashion. As a small business in Nigeria, there have been many clouds of uncertainty over our journey, with this rainbow themed collection we bring the fun and joy of summer, even during this pandemic. We are happy to share this with you and hope you enjoy wearing it as much as we did making it. And let’s remember, we are all in this together.

Brand: @shop_inkha

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style

