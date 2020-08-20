Here’s How the Housemates are Holding up with Biggie still on Vacation – Highlights of #BBNaija Day 32

No sweat gym session

Gym time has become nap time for the Big Brother House Housemates.

When dancing, the aim of the game is not to sweat, but today the Big Brother Housemates made this the goal for their gym session. A man alone After a relaxed session yesterday, Prince got back to his hard gyming ways and was the only Housemate to do any serious form of exercise. He stood out as he squatted and did floor routines to get the blood pumping. The only person who came anywhere near to working as hard as Prince was Trikytee, but after a few short moments of sweat he gave up on working out for the day. Working hard or hardly working Lucy and Laycon kept each other occupied with a riveting conversation as they strolled around the Arena. If the workout was about freestyling, then Laycon would have probably killed it like he did yesterday when he freestyled using Housemates’ names. Also enjoying a walk during their workout time, while in no rush was Ozo and Nengi. The pair did a few laps around the Arena before settling down for some floor exercises which Ozo ended up completing on his own. The gym is for sleeping It seems being woken up from a restful sleep is making certain Housemates use gym time as nap time. Today the numbers of nappers increased greatly as Vee, Erica, Tolanibaj, Neo, Praise and Wathoni were all wrapped in a blanket trying to catch some shut-eye, instead of a good sweat. Perhaps the fun from the birthday celebrations yesterday may be the reason for today’s lethargy. Reluctantly joining the sleepers were Kiddwaya and Dorathy, who both tried at times to sweat, but ended up lying down and not getting up. Brighto continued working his strongest muscle as he whispered to Kiddwaya as he rested. It seems as if Biggie taking time off has led to the housemates doing the same. Will this lead to punishment from the big boss when he gets back? Only time will tell.

Hello there, Biggie

The Housemates had to play Big Brother to each other while the original Big Brother is away on vacation. Here is how that story unfolded.

As you read, the Housemates were on their own to play Big Brother for each other in the House, some were reserved, yet others could not resist the urge to tell one another what they were grappling with- as Big Brother of course. Brighto told his Big Brother Prince that if he were to break up a relationship as a strategy in the House, he would break up a relationship that is not going anywhere rather than one where people seem to have a ‘goal or a destination to attain’. In his opinion, such a relationship would be Ozo and Nengi. When Big Brother Lucy asked Laycon who deserved to leave the House, the answer was a diplomatic ‘Noone’. According to Laycon, everyone in the House was meant to be here and it was not by chance that they all ended up in the House together. Neo told his Biggie, Vee that if he had to choose anyone in the House to be in a romantic relationship with from the House, it would be Vee. He added that he thought she was special and communicated well among a long list of other things that he loved about her. Dorathy was teamed up with Ozo for her Big Brother and when he asked her what she would change from the past, she answered very honestly. Dorathy said she would not get herself so involved with Ozo, she felt she focused too much on that relationship to work on relationships with other people, and if she could go back in time, that’s what she would change. Erica disclosed to her Biggie, Wathoni that she found her dad through a stranger on social media. While she had Wathoni’s attention though, she decided to take the opportunity and chat about their awkward relationship. Erica relayed to Wathoni that she didn’t believe women should hate each other because of a guy and reiterated that she believed Wathonig had problems with her for a while. Though Wathoni listened, she could not respond for she was Biggie at the time. Prince told his Biggie Erica that if he could break up a relationship, it would be Erica and Kiddwaya because he felt that Kiddwaya was infatuated with Erica and he did not want Erica’s heart to break. He also let it out that he respects Erica, which made Big Brother Erica smile. Tolanibaj told her Big Brother Brighto that if she could change one rule in the House, it would be that you don’t have to work out in the morning. She would make it so that those who want to work out can, and those who do not want to work out can sleep in. Kiddwaya told his Biggie, Dorathy, that he thinks Praise is the biggest liar in the House. He stated that in his experience, he has learnt that people who talk a lot usually lie to make it interesting and that Praise spoke the most in the House. We continue to watch and see how this all unfolds.

Is that you Biggie?

When the Housemates acted as Biggie, the Diary Session turned a lot more personal than we could have imagined.

The Big Brother House was filled with action tonight as the Housemates got to act as Biggie for the Diary Session. Here’s what the Housemates told “Biggie” that they hoped wouldn’t turn into gossip. Trikytee told his Biggie, Neo, that if he had to pick a partner it would be Dorathy. He said that her funny, sarcastic, and vibey personality would make it fun to be with her, as he is not interested in romance at all. Wathoni shared with her Biggie, Laycon, that if she had to pick a person as least deserving to be in the House, she wouldn’t have an answer. According to Wathoni, everyone deserves to be there. If she was given the chance to break a rule it would be the food one as she sometimes craves items that are not hers. Lucy let her Biggie, Tolanibaj, know that if she had to have a partner in the House it would be Praise. The only thing stopping her was his complications outside the House. Lucy also shared that she doesn’t feel misunderstood, but feels that Housemates choose how they react to what she has to say. Nengi told her Biggie, Trikytee, that she wanted to use her winnings to expand her clothing business and grow it to a much larger operation. Nengi also sent a heartfelt shout out to her Aunt who raised and educated her after her mother passed away. Praise said to his Biggie, Nengi, that the biggest lie he has ever told was that he wasn’t in contact with someone he was still in touch with. He also shared that having a son made him feel powerful and important as having someone who depends on you makes you step up and do your best. Ozo told his Biggie, Praise, that he could not think of anyone who didn’t deserve to be in the house, but if he had to go according to the votes, it would be Trikytee. Ozo also sent out a touching message to his friend Kenny who helped him with a job, and also thanked Kenny for his loyalty, understanding, and trust. Vee had Kiddwaya as her Biggie and she told him that the biggest lie she has ever told was saying she loved someone who she didn’t. She also mentioned that if she had to break a ‘ship in the House it would be Prince and Tolanibaj. Vee’s reasons were that Prince is a front runner and the distraction might knock him off his game. That was just the first taste of what was going on. Stay tuned to the Big Brother official website or more snippets from this riveting Diary Session.

Did they forget?

When Big Brother told the Housemates to pamper Prince, were their ears closed?

After successfully beating out all the competition during last week’s Betway arena games, Prince was promised a week of pampering. Sadly it seems that his fellow Housemates have forgotten all about it. Usually, a pampered person doesn’t have to lift a finger to get anything done but this week it has been Prince doing all the lifting for the Housemates. On Sunday his hands never got a moment’s rest as he assisted the Housemates to look fabulous with all of his efforts in the salon. He should have been the one getting treated to shave and manicure, but that was not the case. One of the nicest parts of being pampered is enjoying meals cooked by other people. Prince has hardly enjoyed this luxury all week as he made the majority of own his meals. If the other Housemate’s cooking is delicious, Prince will be one of the few who has no idea. As far as chores go, laundry has to be one of the most laborious ones. If the Housemates wanted to fulfil their duty to Prince this would have been on the list of things they take care of. Sadly Prince has also been taking care of this and not enjoying the pampering he was promised. This week was supposed to be a joyously relaxed one for Prince, but like Biggie, his pampering is seriously missing in the House. Hopefully, when Big Brother comes back, there won’t be repercussions for the House’s forgetfulness.

Penned from the heart

In spite of the fact that it’s for a task, there’s something artistic about how the BBNaija Housemates pen their poems in preparation for their Wager Task.

“The way we are going to win this is by our conviction… It’s got to be from the heart,” Kiddwaya. For this week’s Wager Task, the Housemates have been asked to present the topic – ‘Love is a language men and women speak differently’ as a debate and as a poetry showcase. With the hour of presentation drawing close, the Housemates spent the best part of the night writing and going over the poems they had penned down. Say it with passion The presentation won’t rely solely on how gifted they are with the pen but also their delivery. That was why Kiddwaya reiterated that they put a lot more effort into their delivery. Sounds like subs Love is a touchy subject especially with the ships in the House and since the topic for the Wager Task focused on the complexities of relationships, it wasn’t hard to read a deeper meaning to it and according to you guys

Birthday wishes for Vee

The night didn’t end without the Housemates saying a word about Vee and sharing birthday wishes. From attesting to her loyalty and how much of a friend she is, the Housemates shared how much Vee meant to them and wished her well. But the high point was Neo’s heartwarming and emotional speech that melted Vee’s heart and had her in tears. She wasn’t the only one, as someone turned on the waterworks on the streets of Twitter too.

All in all, it was a great night. Hopefully, it turns out to be a better day for the Housemates as they take on the Wager Task later today. Judging by their preparations, how do you think it will turn out?