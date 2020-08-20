More “King of Boys” Cast Surprise! Richard Mofe-Damijo & Efa Iwara are also starring in the Sequel

The “King of Boys” sequel gets more interesting every day!

The exceptional Nigerian co-producer, writer, and director of the film, Kemi Adetiba revealed that Nollywood actors Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Efa Iwara will be joining the long list of Nollywood celebrities set to star in the “King of Boys” sequel.

Kemi Adetiba shared that veteran actor, RMD will be joining the star-studded KOB team on her Instagram page:

She welcomed Efa to the family in a birthday appreciation post which she captioned:

Happy birthday @iamefaiwara from me and the entire KOB Team. Here’s to Wishing you the best new year imaginable. Welcome to the family ❤️ And see you on set. #KOBArmy⚔️

Lol. I got more suprises under my skirt 😉 https://t.co/H7bheNRg43 — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) August 20, 2020

At this point, we definitely can’t wait for ‘King of Boys” to be here!

Photo Credit: Richard Mofe-Damijo & Efa Iwara