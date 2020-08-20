Connect with us

More "King of Boys" Cast Surprise! Richard Mofe-Damijo & Efa Iwara are also starring in the Sequel

7 Times Toni Tones Proved she's the Ultimate TikTok Star

Issa Rae is All About Elevating Black Creatives on the Latest Cover of The Hollywood Reporter

Issa Rae's Tips on "Being a Successful Multi-Hypernate"

#BBNaija Day - 31: A Memorable Birthday for Vee, Love Bits & Biggie’s New Rules

Kaisha Answers 10 Questions about Her #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show | #BNxBBNaija5

Find out what Garba is going to do next on Episode 4 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

Yul Edochie talks Nollywood, Overcoming Hurdles & Rising to Fame on Episode 1 of "Life with Yul Edochie"

This Is What Happened When Yvonne Orji met Molly from "Insecure" for the First Time 😂

Get to know all about BAFTA Winner Gbemisola Ikulemo & her Love for Stories Celebrating Blackness

The “King of Boys” sequel gets more interesting every day!

The exceptional Nigerian co-producer, writer, and director of the film, Kemi Adetiba revealed that Nollywood actors Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Efa Iwara will be joining the long list of Nollywood celebrities set to star in the “King of Boys” sequel.

Kemi Adetiba shared that veteran actor, RMD will be joining the star-studded KOB team on her Instagram page:

She welcomed Efa to the family in a birthday appreciation post which she captioned:

Happy birthday @iamefaiwara from me and the entire KOB Team. Here’s to Wishing you the best new year imaginable. Welcome to the family ❤️ And see you on set. #KOBArmy⚔️

At this point, we definitely can’t wait for ‘King of Boys” to be here!

Photo Credit: Richard Mofe-Damijo & Efa Iwara

