Connect with us

Promotions

With the Aim of Flattening the COVID-19 Curve, Dettol & Jik donates Hygiene Products to the Federal Ministry of Health

Promotions

Imagine owning a Condo with a Private Salon - Sujimoto introduces the First of its Kind with #LeonardoBySujimoto

Promotions

Send and Receive Money with Ease across Africa and Beyond with AccessAfrica by Access Bank

Promotions

Introducing DAM Coolers by US based Nigerian Engineer created to Preserve Food and Drinks for Up to 6 days

Promotions

Get Entertained with Fidelity Weekly on all things Music, Fashion, & Relationships - Catch Up on the First Episode this Friday

Promotions

Swanky Jerry, DJ TTB, Bankhead, Francis Uzor, Dubby & Papi Gustavo unveiled as Chivas Regal XV Brand Ambassadors

Career Promotions

FCMB Group delivers Outstanding Half-Year Results as Profit Before Tax increases by 26%

Promotions

Mamador welcomes Ufuoma McDermott & Ifeyinwa Mogekwu as their latest Brand Ambassadors

Promotions

FirstBank announces its Annual Fintech Summit Themed 'How Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence will Disrupt FinTech in Nigeria' | Aug 6th

Promotions

Introducing the New Chivas XV, the Golden Touch to Your Moment of Celebration

Promotions

With the Aim of Flattening the COVID-19 Curve, Dettol & Jik donates Hygiene Products to the Federal Ministry of Health

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As the fight to curb the spread of the Coronavirus rages on, RB Nigeria through its brands, Dettol and Jik have donated hygiene products to the Federal Ministry of Health. This move is part of its global project “Fight for Access Fund”, which aims to improve access to health, hygiene, and nutrition for all. The donated items have a combined market value of N65 million Naira.

According to the Johns Hopkins‘ COVID-19 dashboard, as of Tuesday 30, June 2020, Nigeria is the 3rd country in Africa with the most infected number of Nationals, and as the number of cases continues to rise in Nigeria, there is a need for more hygiene products for use in homes, hospitals and public places.

Donated items to the Federal Ministry of Health were hygiene products such as Antiseptic Disinfectants, Dettol soaps, Jik bleach, full Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPE), and 100 mobile hand wash units to be installed at locations advised by the ministry of health. The donations were presented by representatives of RB at the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on receiving the items thanked RB for the donations, stating “You have been in business for five decades, which tells us you know the health history of Nigeria”. He further added that “The need for hygiene cannot now be any more emphasized. What you have brought here will go a long way. We will distribute it to our agencies. We’ll take an inventory of all of it and declare it to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.”

Commenting on the donation,  Dayanand Sriram, The General Manager, RB Nigeria Health, said; “RB’s purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We are delighted to support the Federal Ministry of Health and also to play our part in curbing the effects of the pandemic in Nigeria. We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

He further added, “We have a critical role to play in promoting hygiene, and Dettol has been supporting the Government’s effort through its School Hygiene and New Mum’s education programs over the past 7 years.

Also speaking on this, The Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa,  Asif Hashimi said, “For decades, Jik has been a popular feature in Nigerian homes and hospitals and known for very effective surface cleaning and laundry for up to 99.9% germ-kill. This is a critical time, and this contribution is in line with Jik’s long term mission of helping Nigerian households maintain good hygiene and a clean environment that helps to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs.”

Over the past months, as part of its contribution to curbing the spread of COVID-19, Dettol and Jik have supported State Governments and UNAIDS with a range of Public hygiene education, disinfection of public areas, and donation of hygiene products worth millions of Naira.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php