Imagine owning a Condo with a Private Salon - Sujimoto introduces the First of its Kind with #LeonardoBySujimoto

Send and Receive Money with Ease across Africa and Beyond with AccessAfrica by Access Bank

Introducing DAM Coolers by US based Nigerian Engineer created to Preserve Food and Drinks for Up to 6 days

Get Entertained with Fidelity Weekly on all things Music, Fashion, & Relationships - Catch Up on the First Episode this Friday

Swanky Jerry, DJ TTB, Bankhead, Francis Uzor, Dubby & Papi Gustavo unveiled as Chivas Regal XV Brand Ambassadors

FCMB Group delivers Outstanding Half-Year Results as Profit Before Tax increases by 26%

Mamador welcomes Ufuoma McDermott & Ifeyinwa Mogekwu as their latest Brand Ambassadors

FirstBank announces its Annual Fintech Summit Themed 'How Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence will Disrupt FinTech in Nigeria' | Aug 6th

Introducing the New Chivas XV, the Golden Touch to Your Moment of Celebration

The Countdown is on for the 5th Edition of the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th - 30th

Imagine owning a Condo with a Private Salon – Sujimoto introduces the First of its Kind with #LeonardoBySujimoto

BellaNaija.com

Published

38 mins ago

 on

For the very first time ever, LeonardoBySujimoto presents a residential home in Nigeria that will be inclusive of a fully furnished, customized hair and beauty salon, with certified professionals to offer premium styling services and optional use of in-house stylists or private stylists.

For only N60 million Naira, you too can own a piece of Nigeria’s most sort after residence in Banana Island, -The LeonardoBySujimoto Apartment.


The LeonardoBySujimoto salon will not only compete with world-class salons in international buildings like the Four Seasons hotel but also compete in the quality of services and impeccable interior design.


The LeonardoBySujimoto will also include a crèche, private cinema, techno gym, Zaha Hadid bathrooms, and a host of other breathtaking features of optima luxury.


For a 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom, or 4 bedroom apartment with this exciting feature, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Joan on 0802 761 2327 for further inquiries.

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

