Victony, popularly known by his fans as the Outlaw King, releases his debut project “Saturn” in collaboration with MainlandBlockParty.

18-year-old Victony explores different genres across the 6 tracks on “Saturn,” with the EP featuring previously released “Space & Time” and “Maria” which features Falz.

