How to Look Heart Stopping in All Red – According to Blue Mbombo

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Thanks to all the runway, street style and endless Instagram #inspo, scarlet and all the shaded of red in between is officially back. And as always SA BellaStylista Blue Mbombo shows us how to interpret trends her way. The South African fashionista was spotted in two stunning monochromatic red looks, both by South African designer Scalo . The first look featured a sheer tux-style blouse with matching red pants, which she , styled with a heavily embellished red  blazer. A hot pink manicure and neutral makeup finished off the look.

For her second look she opted for on trend statement blouse, also heavily embellished with a side slit skirt.

To inspire your next date night look, go for a head to toe scarlet look like Blue. If you’re not bold enough to go all in on red, adding a little red  to your outfit with your accessories (even a slick of red lipstick works!)  is more than enough to elevate your look.

Credits

Designer: @scalodesigner
Ph: @h1imaging

Related Topics:
