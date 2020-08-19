Fashion Girls Will Adore This Outfit Idea, Courtesy Ini Dima-Okojie

We recently spotted actress and new Youtuber Ini Dima-Okojie on the ‘gram in this oh so cute mini two piece by Nigerian designer Adey Soile.

The actress was spotted in this custom two piece that’s giving us MAJOR 2020 Elle Woods vibes. She paired the stylish look with a Cult Gaia Trina wristlet and white mules. She opted to style the cropped look with a curly ‘fro, white skinny sunglasses and some colourful chevron printed rings.

Credits:

Designer @adeysoile

