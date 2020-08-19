Connect with us

Fashion Girls Will Adore This Outfit Idea, Courtesy Ini Dima-Okojie

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Resigns after Military Mutiny

Everything Brands Need to Know About Fashion Law, With Kike Ojewale & Adebayo Oke-Lawal

A Mutiny is Underway in Mali with the President & Prime Minister reportedly Arrested

The BN Style Recap: Here's How To Elevate Your Style Game This Week

"When they go low, We go high" - See Michelle Obama's Powerful Speech at the Democratic National Convention

Kiki Mordi's "BBC Africa Eye: Sex For Grades" Investigation has scored an Emmy Nomination

Burna Boy Is British GQ’s Hype For The Week

Social Distancing in WAEC Halls across Nigeria has Everyone Shook

August 29 - That’s When International Flights are Resuming

BellaNaija Style

Published

19 mins ago

 on

We recently spotted actress and new Youtuber Ini Dima-Okojie on the ‘gram in this oh so cute mini two piece by Nigerian designer Adey Soile.

The actress was spotted in this custom two piece that’s giving us MAJOR 2020 Elle Woods vibes.  She paired the stylish look with a Cult Gaia  Trina wristlet and white  mules.  She opted to style the cropped look with  a curly ‘fro, white skinny sunglasses and  some colourful chevron printed rings.

Credits:

Designer @adeysoile

 

