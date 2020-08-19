Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 349

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@harbykeh_crown makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers fabrics @lacefabricsng designer @hadeholadesigns 📸 @ts.imagery_events accessories @wowaccessorries

@clo_designs 💜 Fabric @myzafabrics Outfit @clo_designs Makeup @rinesbeauty Shoes @bubbleskloset Hair @officialdivahairs Shot by @georgeokorostudios

@queen_mama07 #beads @justbeadit_ng #fabrics @morkalfabrics #photo @ts.imagery_events

@de_dee.x pretty in pink 💕 👗 @kelvins_clothings 💄 @racybelle_makeover 👠 @oluchi_collections

📸 @seun.oderinde Dresses @sireneofficial__ Celebrant Makeup @romatouchofbeauty Ladies Makeup @amnaelrufai

@regina.daniels Outfit- @sashes.by.kikibenjamin Styling- @babenexttdoor

@teju_royalroots

@serlcy_d and her #AsoEbiBella Photography @jema_photography Makeup @violabeautymua Hair @hairbylizz_ Kente dress @eldoti #settled2020

Styling @medlinboss Photo @yjpictures MUA @nennji_allure hair @dafehairsignature

@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames Makeup @ariyike_mua Photography @tobi.olajolo Frontal Wig @t.e.t__ Hair stylist @dharmsung Location @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

@nene_nnenna and her #AsoEbiBella 💥 Mua @omaa_beauty Hair @hairbygucchie Photography @officialkelson_wedding Outfit @indulgencebytiti Beads @onyibigsam

@_timini in @tlrcouture

@lolusuave @yemistarz ! 📸 @georgeokorostudios Dress @jaydawoman MUA @ronaldthe7th

@king_agu in @distinktivetradwear

#NomzamoMbatha #AsoEbiBella ⁠ @nomzamo_m @truelovemagazine ⁠

@timidakolo in #TheSynergy2020 @lamasngr Photography- @lypixphotography Makeup- @ewadaramakeover Styling- @sisihannah_ Shoes- @ccharles_wears

@racky_aidara_officiel

@bimbocrown and her #AsoEbiBella 💙 #TheBNwedding2020 Makeup @boro_beauty Photo @georgefaleye Asooke @oluyemiasooke Asooke stylist @crowncare_couture

@Finaluchi_Couture

Photography @sorce_photography Bridesmaids dresses @beth__sante Decor @madeleventsgh

@daahyum, adorned in @mafott_fabrics

@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections

The Nasirs 🌹🌹🌹 outfits by @sophies_couture 📷 @klalaphotography

@kimoprah in @odeva_nigeria

@_kemii in @jane.uati

@ann_ita1 Outfit • @adjoayeboahclothing Fabric • @gtp_fashion 📸• @_mr.jess

Dress- @bxfrox Fabric- @houseofderiole Makeup- @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry

#OJay19 to infinity✨❤ #AsoEbiBella Outfits- @Ochyiepearl Photo- @jamesphotography2

@esmacc_ in @stylebysayra Beat- @bajmajic

@tracy_loveday in @odeva_nigeria

@empress_dictabee 👑 🕊 Styled by @coverboykobby Makeup by @ajvfaceup Photo @braatom_photography_gh

@itz__ebele_ 🥳 MUA @sweettamara_ Hairstylist @liisignature Fabric @thefabrictemple Dress by @zizi_orji Photography @kamaniphotography

@kingronke

@xesi_apparel

@rere_ei in @teramarg_a

#Dunmik2020 #AsoEbiBella 📸 @marvic_photography

Outfit- @ugomonye.official Photos- @theoladayo

Kids!

@pillastro_gold, her kids and her cute bump. Set design and photographed @modu27photography Make up @@skyebeauty1 Hair tie @oni_gele

📷 @m12photography Outfits @shileteeclothing

@carlosbonte and his girls @naa_reza 📸 @sorce_photography

@temmytee86 MUA @hartiesmakeovers Photo @shashaace_photography

@beingTemitope Captured by @picturedmomentsbyope

@myra.myla @mysurrogatetwins Photo @modu27photography

Photo- @m12photography Outfits @shileteeclothing Chain @pathos101

@ger.aldfabeku Mum @tolutwingel 📸 @biyiadeleke & @abuphotogallery Outfit @pinkett_allure

@kemimary and her boy 💚 Fabric and Asooke @mafott_fabrics . . . . MUA @yetinimakeovers 📸 @lensqueen___photography

