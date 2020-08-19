AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 349

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@harbykeh_crown makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers fabrics @lacefabricsng designer @hadeholadesigns 📸 @ts.imagery_events accessories @wowaccessorries
@clo_designs 💜 Fabric @myzafabrics Outfit @clo_designs Makeup @rinesbeauty Shoes @bubbleskloset Hair @officialdivahairs Shot by @georgeokorostudios
@queen_mama07 #beads @justbeadit_ng #fabrics @morkalfabrics #photo @ts.imagery_events
@de_dee.x pretty in pink 💕 👗 @kelvins_clothings 💄 @racybelle_makeover 👠 @oluchi_collections
📸 @seun.oderinde Dresses @sireneofficial__ Celebrant Makeup @romatouchofbeauty Ladies Makeup @amnaelrufai
@regina.daniels Outfit- @sashes.by.kikibenjamin Styling- @babenexttdoor
@teju_royalroots
@serlcy_d and her #AsoEbiBella Photography @jema_photography Makeup @violabeautymua Hair @hairbylizz_ Kente dress @eldoti #settled2020
Styling @medlinboss Photo @yjpictures MUA @nennji_allure hair @dafehairsignature
@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames Makeup @ariyike_mua Photography @tobi.olajolo Frontal Wig @t.e.t__ Hair stylist @dharmsung Location @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel
@nene_nnenna and her #AsoEbiBella 💥 Mua @omaa_beauty Hair @hairbygucchie Photography @officialkelson_wedding Outfit @indulgencebytiti Beads @onyibigsam
@_timini in @tlrcouture
@lolusuave @yemistarz ! 📸 @georgeokorostudios Dress @jaydawoman MUA @ronaldthe7th
@king_agu in @distinktivetradwear
#NomzamoMbatha #AsoEbiBella @nomzamo_m @truelovemagazine
@timidakolo in #TheSynergy2020 @lamasngr Photography- @lypixphotography Makeup- @ewadaramakeover Styling- @sisihannah_ Shoes- @ccharles_wears
@racky_aidara_officiel
@bimbocrown and her #AsoEbiBella 💙 #TheBNwedding2020 Makeup @boro_beauty Photo @georgefaleye Asooke @oluyemiasooke Asooke stylist @crowncare_couture
@Finaluchi_Couture
Photography @sorce_photography Bridesmaids dresses @beth__sante Decor @madeleventsgh
@daahyum, adorned in @mafott_fabrics
@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections
The Nasirs 🌹🌹🌹 outfits by @sophies_couture 📷 @klalaphotography
@kimoprah in @odeva_nigeria
@_kemii in @jane.uati
@ann_ita1 Outfit • @adjoayeboahclothing Fabric • @gtp_fashion 📸• @_mr.jess
Dress- @bxfrox Fabric- @houseofderiole Makeup- @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry
#OJay19 to infinity✨❤ #AsoEbiBella Outfits- @Ochyiepearl Photo- @jamesphotography2
@esmacc_ in @stylebysayra Beat- @bajmajic
@tracy_loveday in @odeva_nigeria
@empress_dictabee 👑 🕊 Styled by @coverboykobby Makeup by @ajvfaceup Photo @braatom_photography_gh
@itz__ebele_ 🥳 MUA @sweettamara_ Hairstylist @liisignature Fabric @thefabrictemple Dress by @zizi_orji Photography @kamaniphotography
@kingronke
@xesi_apparel
@rere_ei in @teramarg_a
#Dunmik2020 #AsoEbiBella 📸 @marvic_photography
Outfit- @ugomonye.official Photos- @theoladayo
Kids!
@pillastro_gold, her kids and her cute bump. Set design and photographed @modu27photography Make up @@skyebeauty1 Hair tie @oni_gele
📷 @m12photography Outfits @shileteeclothing
@carlosbonte and his girls @naa_reza 📸 @sorce_photography
@temmytee86 MUA @hartiesmakeovers Photo @shashaace_photography
@beingTemitope Captured by @picturedmomentsbyope
@myra.myla @mysurrogatetwins Photo @modu27photography
Photo- @m12photography Outfits @shileteeclothing Chain @pathos101
@ger.aldfabeku Mum @tolutwingel 📸 @biyiadeleke & @abuphotogallery Outfit @pinkett_allure
@kemimary and her boy 💚 Fabric and Asooke @mafott_fabrics . . . . MUA @yetinimakeovers 📸 @lensqueen___photography
