The Influencer Challenge is Hilarious, Here are a Few of Our Favourites

Have you heard about the Influencer Challenge? It’s this hilarious challenge that originated on TikTok.

The scope is: You pretend to be an influencer in front of your family or friends, making a video sharing tips about something no one in the world asked you. You lie through your teeth, then see how your family or friends react.

The results so far will have you rolling on the floor laughing, and here are a few of our favourites from across the world.

i did the Influencer Challenge on my family and maaaan😭 i couldn’t hold it in pic.twitter.com/De9Hv6iDOS — ZIMBABWEAN LIVES MATTER🇿🇼 (@ugogowakho) August 9, 2020

This has to be my second best 😂😂😍 #InfluencerChallenge pic.twitter.com/eWqYmnAxW3 — Miss James (@SinazoJames) August 10, 2020

I did the Influencer challenge on my brother and he wasn’t taking it #InfluencerChallenge pic.twitter.com/6f2HIR6n61 — YT: Khomotso Makhura 🏳️‍🌈 (@motsow_m) August 10, 2020

I see the family #InfluencerChallenge 😂🤣😂 Kodwa this one 🤣😂🤣😂🤞🏾 takes the cup 😂🤣😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/58i7dfHQBb — Bhambatha (@londiwondi) August 10, 2020

Nah this is one of the best #InfluencerChallenge vids I've seen.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/C0ZWMxnYJj — Thebe. (@ThebeMot) August 10, 2020

younger siblings are just rude tbh 😭 #InfluencerChallenge pic.twitter.com/0HQ13py0GK — mercy with the WAP 🌊 (@iamafreedom) August 9, 2020