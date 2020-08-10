The Influencer Challenge is Hilarious, Here are a Few of Our Favourites

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Have you heard about the Influencer Challenge? It’s this hilarious challenge that originated on TikTok.

The scope is: You pretend to be an influencer in front of your family or friends, making a video sharing tips about something no one in the world asked you. You lie through your teeth, then see how your family or friends react.

The results so far will have you rolling on the floor laughing, and here are a few of our favourites from across the world.

