“Rwanda is Moving from an Agriculture-based Economy to a Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro on Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs brings us the story of a young Rwandan lady who runs a software company that creates mobile applications.



Nadia Uwamahoro is a computer engineer and ICT specialist. She founded her IT firm whilst still an undergraduate at the Kigali Institute of Science and Technology.

Nadia’s firm is a software company that creates mobile applications, including web applications from scratch with branches in Uganda and Ghana. Her second company, Gira ICT, is an educational platform that facilitates the distribution of academic resources such as loans, grants and teaching videos for teachers, students and parents.

According to her, her love for innovation, education and time efficiency compelled her to study computer engineering.

Nadia Uwamahoro is the Founder and CEO at Data Systems.

Watch the episode below: