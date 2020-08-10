This Interview of Rotimi by Girlfriend Vanessa Mdee is such a Sweet Moment

We’re all smiles watching Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee interview her man, Nigerian-American singer, model and actor – Rotimi (Olurotimi Akinosho) on their way to an exclusive “Power” finale screening

The “Power” star revealed that the sixth season was his toughest when he worked on the “Power” set. He said the one thing that kept him going during the season was not letting his fans, friends and family down.

Watch the interview below: