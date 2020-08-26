Connect with us

Events Promotions

Register to give your Products a Global Reach at the Free Export Webinar by Keyme

Events Promotions

Impact Hub: How Will Your Business Survive COVID-19? 

Events Promotions

The Wise Fund presents Reunity™: The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit, A Global Black Philanthropy Month Women’s Celebration | August 29th

Events

African Philanthropy Forum is Driving Change on the Continent with the Systems Change Program

Events Style

Accelerate TV Hosted an Intimate, Curvy Girl Inspired Dinner to Celebrate Latasha Ngwube's Cover

Events

Share your Bold Initiative & win 1 Million Naira + A group Mentorship Session in the Beyond Limits Transformational Series

Events Promotions

The First-Ever Virtual Fearless Concert by Tim Godfrey is Here featuring JJ Hairston, Sonnie Badu & Phil Thompson | Tomorrow, August 23rd

Events Promotions

Register to be a part of the Free Digital Marketing Webinar hosted by Zenith Bank & Digivate360 for SMEs | Aug 25th - 27th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st

Events

Register to give your Products a Global Reach at the Free Export Webinar by Keyme

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you manufacture Apparel, Leather, Beauty, or Processed Agro products, join Keyme for a Free webinar on how to export and sell your products internationally.

Date:
Aug 27th: 6 pm to 7 pm Lagos time
Sept 3rd: 6 pm to 7 pm Lagos time
Sept 10th: 6 pm to 7 pm Lagos time

Duration: 1 Hour
Venue: Online

Click to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-launch-your-products-globally-the-opportunity-for-african-brands-tickets-117186001485

Overview

The ongoing pandemic and recession have their challenges but also provides an opportunity for African Businesses to grow their international sales and reach.
The team behind Keyme has been exporting and selling on online marketplaces for over 5 years and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and services to help you launch your products globally.

Who should attend?

Manufacturers or Brand owners in the Fashion, Beauty, Processed Agro-industries that fall under the categories below:

  • Currently, ship products internationally with couriers but would like to save on shipping and fulfillment costs.
  • Have never exported but would like to build a customer base in the new market.
  • Selling on their website or social media but will like to reach new customers on international marketplaces.
  • Often ship to wholesalers/stockists and would like to save on logistics costs.

Topics We Will Cover:

  1. Markets and Opportunity for Brands
    US consumers spend trillions of dollars every year on Fashion, Beauty, Food, and Accessories. In this session, we will show you how to position your products for success by researching demand and customer preferences as you plan to export your products.
  2. Product Development
    It is extremely important that you are offering the right products, to the right people in the right place. We will show you how to use public and proprietary data to research, and develop your product lines, pricing, channel strategy, and promotion as you launch in a new market.
  3. Export Requirements
    We will discuss regulations and requirements such as product composition, prohibited products, tariffs, labeling, accreditation, and packaging. This will help you ensure that your products meet all the requirements for your target market before you launch.
  4. Logistics and Fulfillment Services
    Whether you are supplying wholesalers or fulfilling orders from your stores it is important that you have the right logistics and fulfillment to get your products to customers quickly and at a reasonable cost. We will share some of the options Keyme offers to help you reduce your delivery costs and provide better service to your customers.
  5. Retail, E-commerce, and Marketplaces
    We will share the different platforms for reaching customers as well as their pros and cons to help you determine the best channel strategy for your products. Keyme can support your online and brick and mortar business with our flexible and affordable freight, fulfillment, and E-commerce services.

Contact Us
Website: www.keyme.tech
Email: [email protected]
Whatsapp: +2348109950120

_____________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Book Review: Once Upon Our Childhood by Lara Brown | Review by The BookLady NG

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Tunji Andrews: Want to Attain Financial Freedom? Think Wealth Not Income

Advertisement
css.php