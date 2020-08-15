Don’t Miss this Episode of “My Name Is A-Zed”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On this new episode, Azeez takes Princess and the girls to the party in Abeokuta which turns out to be a UAIP party reconciliation meeting.

All seems to be going until Otunba has an issue with Tomi. A-Zed meets Senior and he tells him a little about the world he now lives in.

My Name Is A-Zed” follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics in a bid to save his dying mother.

The cast include, Bryan Okoye (Azeez), Gbugbemi Ejeye (Princess), Ijeoma Grace Agu (Cassy), Greg Ojefua (Chief George), Toyin Oshinaike (Mufu), and many more.

Brought to you by The Naked Convos, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding“.

Watch episode 8 below:

