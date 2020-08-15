Rihanna’s Skin Routine Is Super Simple & Will Ensure You Glow All Day

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Need to update your skincare routine? Rihanna is here to tell you the secrets to her flawless skin.

In the 6-minute YouTube video, Rihanna walks us through her morning skincare routine with the Fenty Beauty products.

Here are three steps you can’t miss:

First, wash off all that dirt and makeup with Total Cleans’r Remove-it-all Cleanser. Then tone and treat skin with the Pore-Refining Toner Serum that helps reduce the look of pores and dark spots while brightening skin in an alcohol-free formula that won’t leave skin feeling stripped or dry.

Last, hydrate and moisturize with Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer + SPF, a moisturizer that nourishes skin while providing broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection all in one.

Watch the vlog below:

