BN TV
Temisan Emmanuel, Akin Faminu & Adeaga Bukunmi talk Brand Influencing on Episode 2 of “#NdaniRealTalk” with Tomike Adeoye
It’s Tuesday and time for some real talk!
How influential is the average ‘Influencer’? And does having a lot of social media followers really make anyone a valuable influencer?
On episode 2 of #NdaniRealTalk season 4, host Tomike Adeoye dissects this topic with Temisan Emmanuel, Akin Faminu and Adeaga Bukunmi.
Got any thoughts on Influencers?
Watch the new episode below: