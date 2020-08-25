Temisan Emmanuel, Akin Faminu & Adeaga Bukunmi talk Brand Influencing on Episode 2 of “#NdaniRealTalk” with Tomike Adeoye

Connect with us

BN TV

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s Tuesday and time for some real talk!

How influential is the average ‘Influencer’? And does having a lot of social media followers really make anyone a valuable influencer?

On episode 2 of #NdaniRealTalk season 4, host Tomike Adeoye dissects this topic with Temisan Emmanuel, Akin Faminu and Adeaga Bukunmi.

Got any thoughts on Influencers?

Watch the new episode below:

