Connect with us

Style

Know About R&R Collective: The Brand recycling Snack Wrappers into Chic Accessories

Style

Emerging Ghanaian Brand Chiip O Neal Just Debuted A Virtual Runway Show For Its ROUND MY HOMETOWN FW20 Collection

Style

Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson & Akin Faminu shine in the New 313eko Lookbook

Movies & TV Style

Kerry Washington glows on the Cover of Town and Country Magazine's September Issue

Style

Jurio-Luti's New Collection "Brazen" is Distinct, Patterned & Sophisticated

Beauty Style

Rihanna shared her 3-Step Nighttime Skincare Routine & We’re Taking So Many Notes

Style

Rihanna is "the Icon We Need Now" on the September Cover of Harper's Bazaar US!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 348

Style

The New Nita Roberts Collection is for Stylish Everyday Women

Style

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

Style

Know About R&R Collective: The Brand recycling Snack Wrappers into Chic Accessories

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The fashion industry in Nigeria has gone through vast changes over the past few years, with more emphasis on inclusion, diversity and most recently, sustainability.

While older brands are taking note focusing more on sustainability, newer brands are beginning with the times. One of such brands is Revival and Resurrection, short-formed “R&R Collective”.

The commitment to driving social change is at the core of this Lagos-based brand and the timing could not be better.

R&R Collective, founded by Tobi Kolawole-Olutade is focused on influencing sustainable practices in Lagos by incorporating “methods of upcycling and waste utilisation; through positively tackling and preventing the rise in solid waste and the multiple issues pertaining to this, in Nigeria, specifically in Lagos State, which is currently the largest producer of solid waste in the country.”

The concept is straightforward: sustainability and environment. And this is highly reflective in their newest collection – “Evocation”.

Processed with VSCO with m5 preset

The collection, which was launched in July combines creativity and waste utilization in a range of custom-designed accessories, made with your favourite or most memorable sweet, beverage and snack wrappers.

It is simple, but also carefully crafted. Because the goal of enhancing cultural conversations on waste through food culture must be achieved by “evoking food memories in individuals.”

 

It is clear that for the R&R Collective team the latest trend in fashion is not simply biker shorts or teeny-weeny glasses, it is about taking an active step into sustainable fashion with designs that are a lifestyle transformation for fashion shoppers. And we approve!

For more information on their sustainable practices and communities, visit https://www.revivalresurrection.co/ Instagram & Twitter: @rrcollective_

Credits

Photos: @rrcollective_

Source: R&R

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: style[email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php