Know About R&R Collective: The Brand recycling Snack Wrappers into Chic Accessories

The fashion industry in Nigeria has gone through vast changes over the past few years, with more emphasis on inclusion, diversity and most recently, sustainability.

While older brands are taking note focusing more on sustainability, newer brands are beginning with the times. One of such brands is Revival and Resurrection, short-formed “R&R Collective”.

The commitment to driving social change is at the core of this Lagos-based brand and the timing could not be better.

R&R Collective, founded by Tobi Kolawole-Olutade is focused on influencing sustainable practices in Lagos by incorporating “methods of upcycling and waste utilisation; through positively tackling and preventing the rise in solid waste and the multiple issues pertaining to this, in Nigeria, specifically in Lagos State, which is currently the largest producer of solid waste in the country.”

The concept is straightforward: sustainability and environment. And this is highly reflective in their newest collection – “Evocation”.

The collection, which was launched in July combines creativity and waste utilization in a range of custom-designed accessories, made with your favourite or most memorable sweet, beverage and snack wrappers.

It is simple, but also carefully crafted. Because the goal of enhancing cultural conversations on waste through food culture must be achieved by “evoking food memories in individuals.”

It is clear that for the R&R Collective team the latest trend in fashion is not simply biker shorts or teeny-weeny glasses, it is about taking an active step into sustainable fashion with designs that are a lifestyle transformation for fashion shoppers. And we approve!

For more information on their sustainable practices and communities, visit https://www.revivalresurrection.co/ Instagram & Twitter: @rrcollective_

Credits

Photos: @rrcollective_

Source: R&R

