Emerging Ghanaian Brand Chiip O Neal Just Debuted A Virtual Runway Show For Its ROUND MY HOMETOWN FW20 Collection

Know About R&R Collective: The Brand recycling Snack Wrappers into Chic Accessories

Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson & Akin Faminu shine in the New 313eko Lookbook

Kerry Washington glows on the Cover of Town and Country Magazine's September Issue

Jurio-Luti's New Collection "Brazen" is Distinct, Patterned & Sophisticated

Rihanna shared her 3-Step Nighttime Skincare Routine & We’re Taking So Many Notes

Rihanna is "the Icon We Need Now" on the September Cover of Harper's Bazaar US!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 348

The New Nita Roberts Collection is for Stylish Everyday Women

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

Emerging Ghanaian Brand Chiip O Neal Just Debuted A Virtual Runway Show For Its ROUND MY HOMETOWN FW20 Collection

Published

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

As virtual runway shows start to transcend trend status, from groundbreaking show’s like Hanifa‘s and Christie Brown‘s virtual premiere digital experience – it is clear this digital format will continue to gain ground (at least until the global pandemic is over).

Following the first announcement of their debut virtual runway, the brand teased the inspiration for this virtual runway show with a series of Instagram stories featuring mini docu-style  shorts shot around Ghana  – emerging Ghanaian ready to wear  brand Chiip O Neal debuted its highly-anticipated new collection.

The collection featured Chiip O Neal signatures -louche but luxe tailoring, layered pieces and fun styling.

The brand shared the following statement about their ROUND MY HOMETOWN FW20 collection:

For Fall Winter 2020 season as it is a time of change and challenge for many on personal and political levels, CHIIP awakened to journeying “ROUND MY HOMETOWN”

This collection is a reflection on the essence of life and not taking for granted moments shared that burst with vase emotions.

Chiip explores escapism without avoidance, cultural identity, and existing amidst chaos.
By taking pride in our roots, this collection inspires comfort and tranquility, while remaining assertive and bold. It exists to reposition our minds to find calm in these chaotic times without altering who we are, where we come from or what we stand for. We are strengthened as one global purposeful kinsfolk.

 

 

Credits
Creative Direction @neal__davids
Production @f.mcasting
Casting Agency @f.mcasting
Cinematography @kaykwabia
Photography @aquartey_
Styling @dzahboy_
Starring @yafanmodels
A C//O 2020 Story.

