Emerging Ghanaian Brand Chiip O Neal Just Debuted A Virtual Runway Show For Its ROUND MY HOMETOWN FW20 Collection

As virtual runway shows start to transcend trend status, from groundbreaking show’s like Hanifa‘s and Christie Brown‘s virtual premiere digital experience – it is clear this digital format will continue to gain ground (at least until the global pandemic is over).

Following the first announcement of their debut virtual runway, the brand teased the inspiration for this virtual runway show with a series of Instagram stories featuring mini docu-style shorts shot around Ghana – emerging Ghanaian ready to wear brand Chiip O Neal debuted its highly-anticipated new collection.

The collection featured Chiip O Neal signatures -louche but luxe tailoring, layered pieces and fun styling.

The brand shared the following statement about their ROUND MY HOMETOWN FW20 collection:

For Fall Winter 2020 season as it is a time of change and challenge for many on personal and political levels, CHIIP awakened to journeying “ROUND MY HOMETOWN” This collection is a reflection on the essence of life and not taking for granted moments shared that burst with vase emotions. Chiip explores escapism without avoidance, cultural identity, and existing amidst chaos.

By taking pride in our roots, this collection inspires comfort and tranquility, while remaining assertive and bold. It exists to reposition our minds to find calm in these chaotic times without altering who we are, where we come from or what we stand for. We are strengthened as one global purposeful kinsfolk.

A C//O 2020 Story. Creative Direction @neal__davids Production @f.mcasting Casting Agency @f.mcasting Cinematography @kaykwabia Photography @aquartey_ Styling @dzahboy_ Starring @yafanmodels A C//O 2020 Story.