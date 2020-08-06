Connect with us

Style

Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson & Akin Faminu shine in the New 313eko Lookbook

Movies & TV Style

Kerry Washington glows on the Cover of Town and Country Magazine's September Issue

Style

Jurio-Luti's New Collection "Brazen" is Distinct, Patterned & Sophisticated

Beauty Style

Rihanna shared her 3-Step Nighttime Skincare Routine & We’re Taking So Many Notes

Style

Rihanna is "the Icon We Need Now" on the September Cover of Harper's Bazaar US!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 348

Style

The New Nita Roberts Collection is for Stylish Everyday Women

Style

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nhlanhla Nciza , Beverly Naya, Bisola Aiyeola & More

Style

Chimmy and Co Unveils Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Tagged "Spirit"

Style

Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson & Akin Faminu shine in the New 313eko Lookbook

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian shoe brand 313eko just unveiled its new collection featuring handcrafted pieces. To model the collection, the brand tapped Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson and Akin Faminu to show off its latest offering.

According to the brand:

Quality, Comfort and Versatility are some of the words that embody the 313eko RTW collection 2020. Handcrafted to perfection and Made in Nigeria, this collection features varying pieces that revolve around the full spectrum of footwear versatility, from subtle minimalism to fashion maximalism.

At 313eko, the intricate detailing of every piece is of utmost importance, and the utmost quality of the pieces in our e-commerce RTW collection is born from our attention to details.

See the full collection below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits
Brand: @313eko
Models
Akin Faminu @akinfaminu
Timini Egbuson @timini_
Timi Dakolo @timidakolo
Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke @emmanueloyeleke

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php