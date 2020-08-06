Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson & Akin Faminu shine in the New 313eko Lookbook

Nigerian shoe brand 313eko just unveiled its new collection featuring handcrafted pieces. To model the collection, the brand tapped Timi Dakolo, Timini Egbuson and Akin Faminu to show off its latest offering.

According to the brand:

Quality, Comfort and Versatility are some of the words that embody the 313eko RTW collection 2020. Handcrafted to perfection and Made in Nigeria, this collection features varying pieces that revolve around the full spectrum of footwear versatility, from subtle minimalism to fashion maximalism. At 313eko, the intricate detailing of every piece is of utmost importance, and the utmost quality of the pieces in our e-commerce RTW collection is born from our attention to details.

See the full collection below

Credits

Brand: @313eko

Models

Akin Faminu @akinfaminu

Timini Egbuson @timini_

Timi Dakolo @timidakolo

Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke @emmanueloyeleke