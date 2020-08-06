Connect with us

Kerry Washington glows on the Cover of Town and Country Magazine's September Issue

Zamo's Beauty Brand Seems to be Growing Fast On This Episode Of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Bed Squabble, Colourful Task, Laycon & Love... Catch Up on All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 17

Aminu is on the Verge of Losing Everything on Episode 3 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

Funke Akindele-Bello is Giving Us Some Mid-Week Inspiration

Team KEBT Naturals wins Wager Task & Kaisha receives a Strike on #BBNaija Day 16

From the Artists to the Carters... Here's a List of All Those Who Featured In Beyoncé's "Black Is King" Visual Album

What Happens When a Gold Digger Meets A Player? Watch the Trailer for Kayode Peters' Upcoming Movie "Excuse My African"

Lilo talks Relationship with Eric, #BBNaija Housemates & Plans After the Show

Ka3na talks about her #BBNaija Journey, Moment with Praise & Plans After the Show

Actress, producer and director Kerry Washington is the cover star of the September 2020 issue of Town and Country Magazine, and she talks about her latest project, “The Fight“.

Washington dazzled in a Chanel jacket, skirt, and shorts, Aurate New York Earrings, and a Mateo ring. She was photographed on location in Los Angeles.

The Magazine Wrote: “Kerry Washington is doing more than you know. She is a force: a celebrated actress. She has nabbed Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role in “Scandaland will star later this year in Ryan Murphy’s screen adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Prom, as well as a director “Insecure and producer “Little Fires Everywhere“, which she also starred in”.

“But Washington’s work—which recently earned her four Emmy nominations, for projects including “Little Fires Everywhere, “American Son, and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience—is about more than entertainment. For her, telling stories is also about a passion for justice”.

 

For more from Kerry, visit TownAndCountryMag.com!

Credits:

Photographed by @abdmstudio

Styled by @luxurylaw

Hair by @takishahair

Makeup by @carolagmakeup

