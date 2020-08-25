Connect with us

Everything We Know About "The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We absolutely cannot wait for the third season of “The Voice Nigeria” after the show got positive reviews for the first and second season. This season of the show will be fully produced in Nigeria and it promises to be bigger, and better.

Just so you know, online auditions for the third season has commenced. And according to the organisers, the show will take an interesting twist this year with many virtual engagements with fans, talents and the general public. Talents and fans will go home with over 100million naira in rewards.

The winning talent will go home with cash, a brand-new car and an international recording contract.

According to Voice Nigeria, Falz, Yemi Alade, Waje and Darey Art Alade will be the coaches for this season. They’ll critique contestants’ performances and guide their teams of selected artistes through the remainder of the season whilst also competing to ensure that their act wins the competition.

The show will be hosted by Nancy Isime and co-hosted by Toke Makinwa.

The singing competition has seen stars like Chike, A’rese, Idyl, Johnny Drille, Nonso, amongst others rise to stardom.

To participate, here’s what you need to know:

  • The Registration for The Voice is free.
  • You’ll have to record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website.
  • The show is open to Nigerians who have a government-issued means of Identification.
  • You must be at least 18 years by November 1, 2020.

Are you excited for Season Three of “The Voice Nigeria”?

