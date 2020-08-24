Tobe Nwigwe drops New EP “The Pandemic Project” + Music Video

US-based Nigerian artist Tobe Nwigwe unveils his new project titled “The Pandemic Project“.

The EP houses 6 tracks, though there are only four actual songs. The intro is a short 42-second bit that calls for the arrest of the killers who killed Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain. The project includes appearances from David Michael Wyatt and Jabari Johnson.

“The Pandemic Project” ends with a 34-minute recording a candid conversation in his household between him and his family.

Check the project out below.

Watch the visuals below:

Fresh Air

Journey

Make It Home