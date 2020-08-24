Connect with us

Tobe Nwigwe drops New EP "The Pandemic Project" + Music Video

This Father-Son Moment between Wizkid & Zion is too Adorable

We're Loving this Wazobia-Themed Look On Tiwa Savage

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. King Promise - Baby I'm Jealous

Looks like a Niniola & Timbaland Collabo is Coming!

Did You Know Davido originally Wanted to Be a Rapper? Read His Interview with the Recording Academy where He talks About It

Burna Boy's “Twice As Tall” debuts at No. 5 on UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart!

New Music: Tomi Owo - Beautiful

The Cavemen Break Down "ROOTS" Album on Accelerate TV

New Video: Seyi Shay feat. Ycee, Zlatan & Small Doctor - Tuale

US-based Nigerian artist Tobe Nwigwe unveils his new project titled “The Pandemic Project“.

The EP houses 6 tracks, though there are only four actual songs. The intro is a short 42-second bit that calls for the arrest of the killers who killed Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain. The project includes appearances from David Michael Wyatt and Jabari Johnson.

“The Pandemic Project” ends with a 34-minute recording a candid conversation in his household between him and his family.

Check the project out below.

Watch the visuals below:

Fresh Air

Journey
Make It Home
