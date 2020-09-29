BN TV
Akah Nnani is discussing the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Project on this Episode of “Akah Bants”
Akah Nnani is addressing the issue of corruption by the railway staff in the Abuja-Kaduna rail project on this episode of “Akah Bants“.
Here’s what he had to say:
Guys today we talk about Aisha Buhari‘s statement about COVID-19 being a sign that God is not happy with us, Also the ticketing corruption by the railway staff in the Abuja – Kaduna rail project, also, Sanwo-Olu splashes 51 SUVs and 8 houses on Lagos Judges.
Watch the episode below: