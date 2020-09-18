Music
Alicia Keys just dropped a New Album “Alicia” (there’s a Diamond Platnumz feature)
The wait is over! American R&B singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys has dropped her album “Alicia“.
Written and produced largely by Alicia Keys, the album also features songwriting and production contributions from Swizz Beatz, Ludwig Göransson, Rob Knox, Johnny McDaid, and The-Dream, among others.
The album was originally scheduled to be released on March 20, 2020, then May 15, before being delayed further due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven singles were released from Alicia, including the Miguel duet “Show Me Love“, “Time Machine“, “Underdog“, “So Done“, featuring Khalid, and Tanzanian act, Diamond Platnumz on “Wasted Energy.”
Listen to the track below:
Truth Without Love
Time Machine