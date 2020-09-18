Alicia Keys just dropped a New Album “Alicia” (there’s a Diamond Platnumz feature)

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The wait is over! American R&B singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys has dropped her album “Alicia“.

Written and produced largely by Alicia Keys, the album also features songwriting and production contributions from Swizz Beatz, Ludwig Göransson, Rob Knox, Johnny McDaid, and The-Dream, among others.

The album was originally scheduled to be released on March 20, 2020, then May 15, before being delayed further due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven singles were released from Alicia, including the Miguel duet “Show Me Love“, “Time Machine“, “Underdog“, “So Done“, featuring Khalid, and Tanzanian act, Diamond Platnumz on “Wasted Energy.”

Listen to the track below:

Truth Without Love

Time Machine

 

Authors of Forever

Wasted Energy feat. Diamond Platnumz

Underdog

3 Hour Drive feat. Sampha

Me x 7 feat. Tierra Whack

Show Me Love feat. Miguel

So Done feat. Khalid

Gramercy Park

Love Looks Better

You Save Me feat. Snoh Aalegra

Jill Scott feat. Jill Scott

Perfect Way to Die

Good Job

