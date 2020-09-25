BANTU is Giving Us More Music with New Album “Everybody Get Agenda”

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Two years after the success of “Agberos International“, Brotherhood Alliance Navigating Towards Unity (BANTU) by brothers Ade Bantu and Abiodun, come through with their newest album “Everybody Get Agenda“.

Recorded at Rigmaroll & Blackstar Studio in Lagos, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer & engineer Aman Junaid (George Clinton, TLC), mixed by Manu Schlindwein in Cologne, German (Patrice, Mariama, Angelique Kidjo), and mastered by Tony Dawsey (Jay Z, GangStarr, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Huston), “Everybody Get Agenda” which also features Seun Kuti is the most extensive and international recording effort yet undertaken by the band.

The long-player showcases the 13-piece ensemble at it’s best as they once again chart new musical territories and firmly plant their flag. With a string of singles, remixes and videos already released and more in the pipeline, BANTU looks set to have an engaging and exciting 2020.

Listen to the full album:

Water Cemetery

Killers and Looters

 

Cash and Carry

Yeye Theory feat. Seun Kuti

 

Big Lie

 

Jagun Jagun

 

Disrupt the Programme

 

Man know Man

 

Animal Carnival

 

Me Myself and I

