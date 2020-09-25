New Music: Reekado Banks feat. Kida Kudz & EO – Need More

For much of the last 18 months, Reekado Banks has made it his mission to glide melodiously over some of the most moistened instrumentals in the Nigerian pop space. Luxuriating in the steady feel of these sturdy beats and producing some amazing work like “Put In Pressure” and “Rora.”

2020 has seen more of the same with “Options,” his single with British-Nigerian artist, Parker Ighile. Now gearing up for an upcoming E.P dubbed “Off the Record”, Reekado Banks offers a grime-influenced single, “Need More”.

“Need More” offers something in its liquid chorus for everybody who listens to it: pining for a blazing romance, a twinge of nostalgia, or a shot of self-praise. British artists, Kida Kudz and EO weave a tapestry of ideas around Banks’ cool delivery that allows Reekado Banks to continue pacing his sophomore project with the world’s rapt attention.

