Music
Get the Deets on Reekado Banks’ Forthcoming EP “Off the Record”
After spending 6 months in Gabon due to the pandemic, Reekado Banks is celebrating his returning back to Nigeria with some good news—new music and a forthcoming EP.
The EP titled “Off The Record” will house 5 tracks. He explained that the EP was necessary because he didn’t feel ready for an album. But before the EP comes through, he’ll whet our appetiter by dropping a new track this Friday, September 25, titled “Need More” featuring Kida Kudz and EO.
Watch the video below:
NEW MUSIC "NEED MORE" FT @KIDAKINGIN x @EOCROSSOVER, THIS FRIDAY 🐅 pic.twitter.com/UtPqIst6nO
— REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) September 22, 2020