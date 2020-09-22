Get the Deets on Reekado Banks’ Forthcoming EP “Off the Record”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

After spending 6 months in Gabon due to the pandemic, Reekado Banks is celebrating his returning back to Nigeria with some good news—new music and a forthcoming EP.

The EP titled “Off The Record” will house 5 tracks. He explained that the EP was necessary because he didn’t feel ready for an album. But before the EP comes through, he’ll whet our appetiter by dropping a new track this Friday, September 25, titled “Need More” featuring Kida Kudz and EO.

Watch the video below:

