Laycon is the Latest Millionaire, Landlord & SUV Owner! Highlights from the #BBNaija Prize Presentation

The presentation of Big Brother Season 5 prize to the ultimate winner, Laycon, took place today, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.

According to the organisers of the show, this season recorded over 900,000 million votes.

Ozo and Laycon won their MAD Betway task for the Sports Development presentation, and they received 5 million naira. An all-expense-paid trip to Laycon and Dorathy to Guinness headquarters in Ireland. Laycon got his cash prize of N30 million, the key to a Sport Utility Vehicle and a luxury two-bedroom apartment.

Others are electronics, a one-year supply of drinks, a branded chiller, brand new phones, one year supply of provisions, VIP tickets to watch the European Champions League final, among others.

The amount of money some of the housemates made while in the house:

Highlights from the prize presentation:

The stars of the show