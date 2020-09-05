Connect with us

These #BBNaija Lockdown Housemates Just Dropped Some Pretty Cool Merch

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Yup the #BBNaija Housemates are having all their coins!

Some of the Lockdown housemates have just dropped some pretty cool merch, some are currently sold out. These capsule collections embody the housemate’s personal styles, their favourite quotes, fan name and we are totally here for it.

There is no better way to show support and love for the housemates with a range of statement hoodies, biker shorts, t-shirts and face scarves with to choose from.

Get a glimpse of the collections below.

Erica – #EliteLeagueMerch

Ozo – #FitLikeOzo

 

Wathoni – #BoodUpGang

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

