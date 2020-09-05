Scoop
These #BBNaija Lockdown Housemates Just Dropped Some Pretty Cool Merch
Yup the #BBNaija Housemates are having all their coins!
Some of the Lockdown housemates have just dropped some pretty cool merch, some are currently sold out. These capsule collections embody the housemate’s personal styles, their favourite quotes, fan name and we are totally here for it.
There is no better way to show support and love for the housemates with a range of statement hoodies, biker shorts, t-shirts and face scarves with to choose from.
Get a glimpse of the collections below.
Erica – #EliteLeagueMerch
Ozo – #FitLikeOzo
Wathoni – #BoodUpGang
View this post on Instagram
Introducing the #BoodUpGang and “Queen Of Triangles” hoodies. Cop yours now via link in bio. ( bit.ly/Wathoni ) When purchasing the #BoodUpGang Merch make sure to specify size and Colour in the delivery options. If you don’t specify colour or size, you get a call immediately after your Order is confirmed. (M for Medium , L for Large and XL for Extra Large) Alternatively, send a DM to @byWathoni to order via DM.
View this post on Instagram
It’s the merchandise and smile for me. Out for media rounds today and also to preach the Boo’d Up gospel. #Wathoniboodupmerch is now live, preorder link opens shortly via @bywathoni . Makeup: @moniadeboye_mua Shirt: @dynasteesng #BBNaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 #BBwathoni #wathonibbnaija.