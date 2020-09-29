Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

What You Should Know About Erica's Time in the #BBNaija House, Laycon & Relationship with Kiddwaya

BN TV Movies & TV

Neo Reflects on his Tempestuous Relationship with Vee & Moment with Kaisha in #BBNaija New Interview

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Mercy Eke made Herself the Happiest Birthday Girl with this Lavish Gift - A Range Rover Velar

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

Georgina Onuoha is Still so Chic at 40

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Laycon & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's #BBNaija Conversation Right Here!

Movies & TV

Here's the Scoop on New South African Romcom on Netflix - "How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding"

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Vee talks Relationship with Neo, Friendship with Tolani Baj & Lilo in New Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Movies & TV Nollywood

10 Things to Expect from "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" Coming to Cinemas This November

Movies & TV Style

New Photos of Tolanibaj? YES Please!

Movies & TV

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Beverly Osu is such a stunner!

It was her birthday over the weekend and the actress and model shared some photos we can’t seem to get over.

The photos were captioned:

Happy BEVday 🥰.
Thankful for life , family , grace and most especially GROWTH!!!

My phenomenal Creator‼️
You make every day of my life so wonderfully beautiful, as only You can! Without Your divine love and blessings, I’d be absolutely nothing.
My youth is renewed day by day. God has been so kind to me , I cannot tell it all.
May His grace which found me, continue to sustain me. May nothing ever separate me from Your love and favor.

Happy birthday to me!👅🥰🥰

So beautiful, check out how cool she looks.

Photo credit: @beverly_osu

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: No Love Left for Me by A.B.P

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Tolulope Jasmine-Oguns is Creating Community for Africans Living With Alopecia

Chioma Ozoemelam: Talk to Your Partner about Getting Tested for STDs

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language
Advertisement
css.php