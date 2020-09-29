Georgina Onuoha is Still so Chic at 40

It’s veteran actress Georgina Onuoha‘s birthday and she’s having the time of her life.

She shared these lovely photos on Instagram saying:

Fortified

Hello 40🍾🎈🍷🎂🎉🎊

Lord Jesus, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me this far in life. I might not be a billionaire, but You have blessed me with life, good health, happiness and peace of mind. These gifts are worth more than all the money and treasures of the world. Thank you so much. And please, keep on smiling on me.

You are my sunshine, dearest heavenly Father. I pray that You continue to transform every darkness in my world into the spectacular rays of the sun. Thank you for filling up my life with countless blessings.

Happy birthday to me🙏🏻🍷🎈🎊🎉🎂.

Yes this is 40🍷

Did they say Dirty 30?

Well welcome to Flirty 40..

I’m every Woman

I’m built with grace

I’m gifted with strength

My success I celebrate

My mistakes I learn from

My virtue is patience

My fury is justice

My motto is compassion

I’ve had ups and downs

I’ve been Loved and broken “Still I Rise”

Today, I solemnly vow, that my tomorrow will be greater than my yesterday.

I will Love compassionately and thrive/ strive to achieve my goals with tenacity.

I will be true to self

I will remain content with what I have little be it or much..

Above all, I will thrive in gratitude.

Happy birthday to my humble self. 🙏🏻🎊😂💘🎂🍾🎈🎉🍷🎈

Planner: @mskimberlyla