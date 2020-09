To celebrate her 27th birthday today, Mercy Eke got herself a new Range Rover Velar saying she “I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it”.

The reality star shared photos of the car on Instagram, writing: “Couldn’t think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME from me to me…Range Rover Velar!!!!!.”

Check on it:

Photo Credit: official_mercyeke