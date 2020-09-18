Connect with us

Promotions

For Its 3rd Edition, Boomerang's Magic Makers set to give Children an Unforgettable Independence Day Treat

Promotions

Instagram Sensation, Taaooma set to buy the LeonardoBySujimoto from Super-Agent Mr Macaroni | Watch

Promotions

Pepskru, Nigerian Lingerie Fashion Brand taking over the Retail Market as they expand their RTW Line.

Promotions

IFA Awards recognizes the TECNO CAMON 16 for its Outstanding Camera Functions

Promotions

9Mobile Shows Great Support for Small Businesses in the Mega Millions Promo

Events Promotions

Register Now: Here's how you can Join Vincent Berry II on #TheCookoutAfrica's Virtual Songwriting Collab | September 23rd

Promotions

Win Exciting Prizes for You and Your Family in the Peak Chocolate Family Game Show

Promotions

Hennessy Artistry presents ‘The Conversation’ featuring M.I & Vector Tha Viper

Events Promotions

Call to Entry: Register to attend the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 | September 24

Events Promotions

Mamador hosts First-ever virtual August Women Meeting in Partnership with Morning Fresh

Promotions

For Its 3rd Edition, Boomerang’s Magic Makers set to give Children an Unforgettable Independence Day Treat

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian children featured in the new Magic Makers series to help commemorate this important day in Nigeria’s history

The time has come to raise the flag, sing the national anthem, and observe a key moment in Nigeria’s history. With 60 years since Nigeria gained independence from Britain, the country has more than enough reason to celebrate on October 1st! True to Nigerian culture, one can either go big or go home!

To celebrate this monumental milestone, Boomerang has prepared something special for its young viewers with fun activities, engagements, testimonials, and everything in-between to help commemorate this important day in Nigeria’s history! 

The Magic Makers initiative, proudly brought by Boomerang to audiences all over Africa, is all about inspiring creativity to make those magical moments shine just a little brighter!  The series, which kicked off on Mother’s Day, followed by Father’s Day, allows little ones to show off their wildest, craziest, and imaginative ideas to the Boomerang community.

For the third edition of Magic Makers, Nigerian children can now join in the Independence Day celebrations – customarily observed by spending the day with family or visiting friends and having a traditional meal together – by sharing the fruits of their creative imaginations with their peers across Africa, showcasing their cultural diversity.

Launching on Thursday, September 17th, Boomerang’s Magic Makers website will give children 60 reasons to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day through a video series providing children with a voice, showcasing their stories, and giving them a platform to share cool, creative ideas to mark the day. From specially designed crafts to yummy recipes, DIY stop-motion tutorials, quizzes to interactive activities and games to encourage creative thinking, the website will keep kids entertained with refreshed, fun, new stuff to discover until the end of October.

Magic Makers will be aired across the whole continent, offering video testimonials from local Nigerian kids on how they celebrate Independence Day with their family, and how their friends, across Africa, can make their celebrations a little more special too! 

Watch. Play. Laugh!  

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

Advertisement
css.php